Global Construction Industry Almanac 2019-2028

The Global Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

The construction market includes both residential and non-residential construction.

Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. The residential market includes demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance.

Non-residential construction refers to the process of building structures that are not intended for residential purposes. The non-residential segment includes commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, and institutional construction.

Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global construction industry had total revenues of $14.17 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The non-residential segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $8.88 trillion, equivalent to 62.6% of the industry's overall value.

In the global construction industry, Asia-Pacific is the largest industry followed by Europe, North America, Middle East, and South America.

Abitare In SpA

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

AF Gruppen ASA

Alarko Holding AS

AtkinsRealis Group Inc

Aveng Ltd

Balfour Beatty plc

Ballast Nedam NV

Barratt Developments Plc

Bechtel Corp

Bilfinger SE

Bouygues SA

CCLA Group

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

CIMIC Group Limited

City Developments Ltd

Colliers International Group Inc

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

D.R. Horton Inc

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

DL E&C Co Ltd

Downer EDI Ltd

Eiffage SA

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA

Ferrovial SE

Ferrovial, S.A.

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV

Fluor Corporation

Frasers Property Ltd

Grupo Carso SA de CV

Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd

HOCHTIEF AG

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Ircon International Ltd

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Kajima Corporation

Kier Group plc

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Lendlease Corporation Limited

Lennar Corp

LSR Group

Maire SpA

Mostotrest

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

MT Hojgaard AS

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd

NCC AB

NCC Ltd

Norconsult Holding AS

Novonor

Nurol Construction and Trading Co Inc

Obayashi Corp

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

Peab AB

Per Aarsleff Holding AS

PIK Group

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk

PT Ciputra Development Tbk

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Raubex Group Ltd

Renaissance Construction Ltd

Rizzani de Eccher SpA

Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim AS

Royal BAM Group nv

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV

Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV

Samsung C&T Corp

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Skanska

SRV Group

Stantec Inc

STRABAG

Tata Projects Ltd

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Veidekke ASA

Vinci SA

Vonovia SE

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Woh Hup Pvt Ltd

WSP Global Inc

YIT Corp

