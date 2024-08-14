Global Construction Industry Almanac 2019-2028

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- The construction market includes both residential and non-residential construction.
- Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. The residential market includes demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance.
- Non-residential construction refers to the process of building structures that are not intended for residential purposes. The non-residential segment includes commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, and institutional construction.
- Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.
- All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
- The global construction industry had total revenues of $14.17 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.
- The non-residential segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $8.88 trillion, equivalent to 62.6% of the industry's overall value.
- In the global construction industry, Asia-Pacific is the largest industry followed by Europe, North America, Middle East, and South America.
Key Questions Answered:
- What was the size of the global construction Industry by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global construction Industry in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction Industry?
- How has the Industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction Industry?
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global construction Industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global construction Industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction Industry players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global construction Industry with five year forecasts
Company Coverage:
- Abitare In SpA
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- AF Gruppen ASA
- Alarko Holding AS
- AtkinsRealis Group Inc
- Aveng Ltd
- Balfour Beatty plc
- Ballast Nedam NV
- Barratt Developments Plc
- Bechtel Corp
- Bilfinger SE
- Bouygues SA
- CCLA Group
- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
- CIMIC Group Limited
- City Developments Ltd
- Colliers International Group Inc
- Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
- Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
- DL E&C Co Ltd
- Downer EDI Ltd
- Eiffage SA
- Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA
- EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA
- Ferrovial SE
- Ferrovial, S.A.
- Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV
- Fluor Corporation
- Frasers Property Ltd
- Grupo Carso SA de CV
- Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA
- Hindustan Construction Co Ltd
- HOCHTIEF AG
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Ircon International Ltd
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- Kajima Corporation
- Kier Group plc
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Lendlease Corporation Limited
- Lennar Corp
- LSR Group
- Maire SpA
- Mostotrest
- MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
- MT Hojgaard AS
- Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
- NCC AB
- NCC Ltd
- Norconsult Holding AS
- Novonor
- Nurol Construction and Trading Co Inc
- Obayashi Corp
- Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
- Peab AB
- Per Aarsleff Holding AS
- PIK Group
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Astra International Tbk
- PT Ciputra Development Tbk
- PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Renaissance Construction Ltd
- Rizzani de Eccher SpA
- Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim AS
- Royal BAM Group nv
- Royal Boskalis Westminster NV
- Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV
- Samsung C&T Corp
- Sekisui House, Ltd.
- Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- Skanska
- SRV Group
- Stantec Inc
- STRABAG
- Tata Projects Ltd
- The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
- Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
- Veidekke ASA
- Vinci SA
- Vonovia SE
- Webuild SpA
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Woh Hup Pvt Ltd
- WSP Global Inc
- YIT Corp
