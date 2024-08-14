Dr. Hill Educational Services Seeks Funding in Launch of Novel Learning Initiative for Children with Additional Needs

Stratford, Connecticut , Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dr. Hill Educational Services

Founded in June of 2020, Dr. Hill Educational Services is borne from the personal experiences of founder Shalonda Hill and the contemporary educational landscape of the United States. Shalonda has over 17 years of experience in the education sector, working as an educator in various positions. As educational funding is often inadequate in its breadth, accessibility, and equity for all, she centers her work around bridging the widening learning gap for students with physical and mental difficulties.

Within the USA, funding is primarily reliant on state and local resources, with a small percentage allocated to the sector by the federal government. For districts in more impoverished areas of the region, systems often fail in the provision of sufficient resources to supplement learning and propel students in their educational journeys. Studies reveal that the American schooling system is historically underfunded by almost $150 billion on an annual basis, causing 30 million students to go without the necessary resources required in the classroom. As this leads to catastrophic impacts on the general student population, those who require additional learning support are even more at risk of remaining perpetually underserved and are often neglected.

In response to this unfortunate reality, Shalonda Hill shares her personal experiences as the parent of a child with ADHD and dyslexia. She found the system to be fundamentally flawed, as her daughter struggled to receive specialized support and individual strategies for growth. During the unprecedented times of the global pandemic, Shalonda sought the help of a designated tutor and unearthed the revolutionary potential of enhanced educational and behavioral services. She comments: “After having to fight for my child’s diagnosis, I realized the real importance of ensuring all students are both seen and heard. Dr. Hill Educational Services was established with this in mind, providing an array of services for children like mine, who deserve as much as anyone else, to flourish in their educational pursuits. ”

All initiatives offered by Dr. Hill Educational Services are underpinned by the vision to instill a love of learning in students who may otherwise see schooling as an impossible task. Its services include special education, ESL and SAT tutoring, public speaking and college writing workshops, as well as extracurricular support for students and parents - from social skill development and coping skills to therapeutic support and applied behavior analysis.

Shalonda’s dedication to providing a premium quality service is reflected through her promising testimonials and successful word-of-mouth enrollments. During the pandemic, Shalonda worked with a child with no basic literary skills; unable to read or write, the student had exhausted multiple online resources and began working with Dr. Hill to explore new avenues for learning. By the time his school was declared safe to re-open, he had acquired the ability to read confidently and write proficiently. Since its inception, Dr.Hill Educational Services has received an Outstanding Leadership Award and Educational Consultancy Award for its remarkable work in this space.

Today, the organization continues to uplift students toward engaging and triumphant experiences of education. Dr. Hill Educational Services seeks to open a specialized facility to serve the needs of her clientele, working towards building a private school for mental health and disability support. Inviting investors and interested parties to join her innovative initiative, Shalonda Hill stands as a thought leader and dedicated professional in the constantly evolving education landscape.

Media Contact:

Name: Shalonda Hill

Email: info@drhilleducation.com

