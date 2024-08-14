Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first half 2024

| Source: Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q2 2024 on 21 August 2024 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen at 08:45 CET during the event "Vestland på Børs". The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.  


The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 14:00 CET on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 