INBLOCK Announces Metacoin Listing on Biconomy, Enhancing Global Market Access

Metacoin (MTC), the innovative blockchain platform developed by global leader INBLOCK, is set to be listed on the Biconomy exchange, a prominent cryptocurrency platform headquartered in Canada. The MTC/USDT trading pair will be available for trading beginning at 08:00 UTC on August 13, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Metacoin's global expansion strategy.





Metacoin is built on the Hyperledger Fabric framework, combining the security of Bitcoin and the adaptability of Ethereum. This powerful platform supports a wide range of applications, including decentralized applications (DApps) and digital asset management, providing users with a solution that emphasizes security, scalability, and efficiency. Key features of Metacoin include zero gas fees, high-speed transactions, robust security, and a scalable architecture designed to meet the demands of a growing global user base.

The listing on Biconomy, known for its user-friendly interface, low transaction fees, and strong security protocols, will provide a new gateway for traders and investors around the world to engage with Metacoin. Biconomy's reputation as a trusted and comprehensive trading platform makes it an ideal partner for Metacoin's entry into broader markets.

INBLOCK, the company behind Metacoin, has a proven track record of innovation in the blockchain industry. Since 2019, INBLOCK has been leveraging IBM’s LinuxONE security server, setting new standards in digital asset management and transaction security. In 2022, the company further enhanced its technological capabilities by integrating its DokkaebiONE digital asset management solution with IBM’s LinuxONE servers, creating a platform that offers unparalleled security, scalability, and performance.

Looking ahead, INBLOCK plans to further expand its influence in the digital economy through the launch of an NFT marketplace, an STO platform, and P2E (Play-to-Earn) services. The upcoming listing of Metacoin on Biconomy represents a pivotal step in this journey, enhancing the accessibility and global reach of Metacoin and providing new opportunities for participation in its growing ecosystem.

