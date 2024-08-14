Mass Notifications Systems Analysis Report 2024 - Global Forecast to 2029 Featuring Everbridge, Alert Media, Alertus, Rave Mobile Safety, OnSolve, Singlewire, BlackBerry, and Pocketstop

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Notifications Systems Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mass notifications systems (MNS) market is poised to reach a market size of US$30.558 billion in 2029 from US$10.932 billion in 2024 at 22.82% (CAGR).



The MNS market has been growing steadily due to the increasing need for public safety and emergency management. Moreover, the growing prevalence of natural disasters and cyber and terrorist threats has stimulated the demand for reliable communication channels for passing critical information relating to such events.

MNS vendors offer a wide range of solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of different organizations. Multi-functional benefits provided by mass notification systems, such as real-time reporting and analytics, multi-channel message delivery, mobile accessibility, and integration with third-party systems, are further driving their market demand.



Witnessing the emergence of new technologies such as the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, vendors are planning to implement investments that integrate such modern technological options with mass or emergency notification systems to improve the medium through which messages are transmitted. Such favorable efforts have further led to an upward market trajectory.



Growing natural disaster prevalence has accelerated the demand for mass notification systems.



The increasing occurrence of natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and other emergencies has raised the need for reliable communication systems that can quickly and effectively notify people about potential dangers. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), natural disasters have become more frequent and severe over the past several decades. According to the FEMA's "National Preparedness Report", from 2020 to 2022, nearly 60 climate-related natural disasters were recorded, which led to 2,939 injuries, 1,460 fatalities, and a total damage cost of $1 billion. As per the same report, communities identified floods, cyberattacks, and pandemics as most likely to occur events.



Stringent government regulations and strategic collaboration associated with emergency notification have propelled the market growth.



Governments of countries to tackle unforeseen events and natural disasters are investing in emergency communication and mass notification technologies that serve the purpose during critical times. Hence, various schemes, policies, and strategic collaboration are being laid down in that accordance. For instance, in September 2023, the Department of Telecommunications collaborated with the Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the improvement of the Cell Broadcast Alert System, to bolster emergency communication that would prioritize citizen's safety.



Based on application, the Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC) segment is expected to witness robust growth.



Application-wise, the mass notification system market is segmented into integrated public alert and warning (IPAW), interoperable emergency communication (IEC), and business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR). The IEC system is set to show significant growth and will account for a considerable market share fuelled by the system's ability to improve emergency response timing and coordination across organizations through the usage of multiple communication platforms, such as text, voice calls, email, and social media platforms. Due to their ability to reach a larger mass in a short time, the applicability of interoperable emergency communication is gaining traction in education, healthcare, government, and transportation industries.



North America is set to hold a significant share of the market.



Geography-wise, the mass notifications systems market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is poised to show significant growth during the given time frame. This is attributable to the growing prevalence of natural disasters in the major regional economies, namely the USA, which has accelerated the demand for MNS for critical message conveying.



Moreover, the market is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based systems, and the increasing demand for public safety and emergency communication solutions. Likewise, booming demand from corporate, education, and other government sectors, followed by the well-established presence of major key players in the region, such as Everbridge, Alertus Technologies, and Blackboard, has further led to an upward market trajectory.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $30.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Everbridge

Alert Media, Inc.

Alertus Technologies LLC

Rave Mobile Safety

OnSolve

Singlewire Software, LLC

BlackBerry Limited

Pocketstop, LLC

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Integrated Public Alert and Warning (IPAW)

Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC)

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR)

By End-User

Corporate

Education

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

