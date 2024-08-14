CORRECTION - Base Carbon Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, August 14th by Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF), please note that in the financial highlights chart, the references to “loss per share” have been updated to “income per share”. The corrected release follows:

Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“BCCPC”, together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its second-quarter 2024 consolidated financial results and operational highlights. All financial references are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.



Company Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:

Continued generation and sale of carbon credits from the Company’s projects: Received payments of approximately $12.5 million during the quarter from carbon credit sales pursuant to the Vietnam project offtake arrangement. Subsequent to quarter-end, received a further payment of approximately $11.2 million from the sale of carbon credits generated from its Vietnam and Rwanda projects.

First issuance of 717,558 correspondingly adjusted carbon credits from the Rwanda cookstoves project achieved with each carbon credit labeled with Verra’s “Article 6 Authorized” and representing a carrying value of $9.3 million.

Continued operational success in India ARR project with over 82% of the planned 6.5 million trees planted to date with full planting continued to be expected within 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $127.2 million, including $7.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $108.8 million in investments in carbon credit projects.

Financial Highlights:

(in thousands of United States Dollars) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Gains on investments in carbon credit projects $ 10,671 $ 111,102 Total operating expenses (2,538 ) (2,008 ) Operating income for the period 8,133 109,095 Income tax recovery (expense) 332 (4,824 ) Net income for the period 7,470 104,129 Basic income per share 0.06 0.85 Diluted income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.85





(in thousands of United States Dollars) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,480 $ 1,401 Carbon credit inventory 9,271 - Current investment in carbon credit projects 27,403 34,813 Non-current investment in carbon credit projects 81,396 102,273 Total assets $ 127,224 $ 141,243



Vietnam Household Devices Project Update

Including the payments received during and subsequent to the most recent quarter, in aggregate to date, Base Carbon has received a total of approximately $30.0 million from the contracted sale of carbon credits generated from its Vietnam project, achieving full payback of the Company’s capital investment into the project as well as initial capital returns of over $9.0 million.

The Company also expects additional proceeds of approximately $6.3 million in future payments from the project off-take arrangement. Beyond carbon credits produced from the project subject to the off-take sale arrangement, Base Carbon and its shareholders continue to have the right, but not the obligation, to purchase all carbon credits produced from the remaining life of the project, currently anticipated to be approximately 25 million carbon credits in “phase 2” of the project, at a predetermined price as further described in the Company’s second-quarter management’s discussion and analysis available on the Company’s website at www.basecarbon.com.

Rwanda Cookstoves Project Update

In April 2024, the Company received its first carbon credits generated from the Rwanda cookstoves project when project developer the DelAgua Group transferred 717,558 correspondingly adjusted carbon credits to BCCPC, each designated by Verra with an Article 6 Authorized label.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, Base Carbon completed an initial market sale of 20,000 carbon credits, representing less than 3% of the inventory from this project, designed as a market-based “test-trade” to ensure commercial market-based capabilities.

While the Company is currently evaluating all sales options with respect to the remaining inventory of approximately 700,000 carbon credits, the Company believes that maintaining a short-term inventory of the Rwanda project carbon credits will allow for positive exposure to anticipated price momentum and liquidity upon eligibility under programs like CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation). Further credit production is expected to occur at regular intervals with transfer of carbon credits to the Company pursuant to the VERPA with project developer the DelAgua Group.

India Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) Project Update

The Company, through BCCPC, executed a project agreement with Value Network Ventures Advisory Services Pte Ltd. to fund an expected $13.6 million related to the reforestation of degraded rural farmlands in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The project's aim is to facilitate the planting of approximately 6.5 million trees, from which it is expected 1.6 million high-quality nature-based removal carbon credits will be generated over an expected 20-year project life.

As of June 30, 2024, Base Carbon has funded 40% of the committed project capital with approximately 82% of the planned 6.5 million trees planted to date with the remaining trees expected to be planted in 2024.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

