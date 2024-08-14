Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size is Estimated to Reach 2.3 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9 % by 2034 | TMR Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market (클라미디아 감염 진단 및 치료제 시장) was worth US$ 1.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by the year 2034 at a CAGR of 6.9 % between 2024 and 2034.

Chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics refer to a variety of goods and services used to detect, diagnose, and treat Chlamydia infections. This market encompasses diagnostic tests like nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), and point-of-care tests (POCTs), as well as medicines like antibiotics and vaccinations.

Chlamydia infection is amongst the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) worldwide. It is caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, a bacteria that not only affects the urogenital tract but also infects the rectum and throat.

Decoding Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

The Chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market revolves around the detection and treatment of Chlamydia trachomatis, a major sexually transmitted infection (STI). This market grew radically in the past two decades because of advanced diagnostic technologies and therapeutic methods.

According to the CDC, the year 2021 witnessed 1,644,416 cases of Chlamydia recorded overnight in the United States alone, which speaks volumes about the need for quick and precise diagnostics. Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) came next to radicalize early detection, offering better accuracy and sensitivity. Rapid and point-of-care tests have further enabled timely diagnosis and treatment of an infection to reduce infection rates and their complications.

The rising rate of sexual activities and lack of proper preventive measures are relatively driving cases of STI up, consequently increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Progress in molecular diagnostics and new therapeutic agents open up real opportunities. Much attention is now considered to have been given to education regarding sexual health and regular screening programs, which will increase demand for efficient diagnostic tools. Improved vaccine research and new therapeutics could hold stronger prospects of better treatment outcomes.

In turn, diagnostics and management will become easier, and this may raise access to care by using digital health technologies like telemedicine and mobile health apps. The dual-target NAATs capable of detecting Chlamydia along with other STIs, which boosts diagnostic efficiency are specially being referred to.

The growing resistance to antibiotics adds yet another dimension to demand. Recent developments by the major players such as the CLIA-waived Binx IO system introduced by Binx Health coupled with initiatives from governments, for instance, the National Chlamydia Screening Program in the UK, are likely to impact the market growth.

What’s with Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Regional Insights?

North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Increase in incidence of chlamydia infections, particularly among young adults, government initiatives and public health campaigns to increase awareness and promote regular screening for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), surge in development of more accurate, faster, and user-friendly diagnostic tests, including nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and rising preference for point-of-care testing, which offers quick results and convenience are some of the factors driving Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics market share in the region.

For example, in 2021, the CDC reported 1,644,416 instances of chlamydia, making it one of the most common infections in the United States. This means there were around 400 instances per 100,000 individuals in the United States in 2020.

Key Players

Bio Rad Laboratories, Novartis AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux, DiaSorin SpA, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and Company are some of the leading key players operating in the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Recent Key Developments

In April 2024, Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) granted up to US$1 million to diagnostics and health tech company Scout to demonstrate proof-of-concept and feasibility ahead of development of a new point-of-care test – STI Scout. The test will detect and differentiate between Neisseria gonorrhoeae (Ng) and Chlamydia trachomatis (Ct). STI Scout is quick and inexpensive, with a turnaround time of 30 minutes and costs anticipated to be less than half of other options.

Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Product

Diagnostics

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Direct Fluorescent Tests

Others (PCR)

Therapeutics

Macrolides

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Tetracycline

Aminopenicillins

End-user

Diagnostics Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers

Therapeutics

Hospital Pharmacies

Drugstores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

