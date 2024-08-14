19th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress: Honoring the Life and Legacy of CMHC Co-Chair Dr. George L. Bakris

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly two decades, Dr. George L. Bakris was a pillar of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC), generously sharing his expertise, passion, and unwavering dedication to advancing cardiometabolic health. With his support, CMHC has championed a vision of a brighter future for clinicians, patients, and the entire healthcare sector. This October, we gather for the largest and most innovative cardiometabolic event, honoring Dr. Bakris' profound impact on our community.

Taking place October 17-19, 2024, at The Boston Park Plaza, MA, this is a must-attend event for healthcare professionals across all specialties and sectors. Attendees may register online at www.cardiometabolichealth.org/19th-annual-cmhc/, with early bird pricing available through October 16, 2024.

Themed “Decoding the Constellation of Cardiometabolic Health and Risk Factors,” this year's congress will tackle the growing health threat posed by cardiometabolic diseases, affecting 47 million people in the US. The focus will be on the intricate interplay between cardiorenal and metabolic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease, driven by lifestyle and health factors. Attendees will gain valuable clinical insights and explore cutting-edge therapies aimed at improving overall health outcomes.

“Dr. Bakris was ahead of his time, what we would call prescient in that, although he was a nephrologist, he saw the link between the kidney, high blood pressure, diabetes, and the overall cardiometabolic condition. When I heard of his passing, I felt quite sad. But all of us can also smile remembering this great person, George Bakris,” Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA, the Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventative Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine, and longtime CMHC Faculty Member told CMHC.

During the event, attendees will connect with peers while experiencing a full range of educational sessions and unique activities:

NEW! Dr. Bakris Scholarship: The George L. Bakris Scholarship Program is now available to students, fellows, and clinicians-in-training with an interest in cardiometabolic medicine. This scholarship honors the legacy of CMHC Co-Chair, George L. Bakris, MD, a passionate advocate for education in cardiorenal metabolic medicine.

To apply, click here or go to www.cardiometabolichealth.org/george-bakris-scholarship-program/

NEW! Timely, practical, leading-edge topics include:

Albuminuria Change as a Marker for CKD Progression Ajay K. Singh, MBBS, FRCP, MBA Advances in Obesity Pharmacotherapy Louis J. Aronne, MD Expert Perspectives on Initiating and Maintaining Insulin Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes Patients Jay H. Shubrook, DO, FAAFP, FACOFP CGM in People Without Diabetes and CVD Risk Grazia Aleppo, MD, FACE, FACP How to Improve Cardiovascular Outcomes in Women Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FESC

NEW! CME-Supported Satellites and Sessions:

Primetime CME Symposium Integrated Approach to Cardiorenal Management: Maximizing SGLT2 Inhibitor Benefits and Early Detection of HF and CKD Supported by an educational grant from BI-Lilly.

Chair: Erin D. Michos, MD

Presenters: Chiadi Ndumele, MD; Pam R. Taub, MD

Primetime CME Symposium Addressing the Cardiometabolic Risk Continuum in MASH: What Clinicians Need to Know Supported by an educational grant from Novo Nordisk.

Co-Presenters: Diana Barb, MD; Mitchell L. Shiffman, MD

CME Supported Session LDL Lowering Therapy Beyond Statin Supported by an educational grant from Esperion Therapeutics.

Presenter: Pamela B. Morris, MD

CME Supported Session New and Emerging Agents for Dyslipidemia and Hypertriglyceridemia Supported by an educational grant from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Presenter: Michael D. Shapiro, DO

Back By Popular Demand! Acclaimed Cardiology Expert Dr. Peter Libby To Keynote 19th Annual CMHC

Dr. Libby will provide an update on his groundbreaking research on inflammation and atherosclerosis, offering practical clinical approaches.

Returning in 2024: Happy Hour & Giveaways, featuring exciting live entertainment and opportunities to forge lasting connections.

“Dr. Bakris refused to slow down or give up after he was diagnosed. He fought really hard and on top of it he continued to work as if nothing had happened. Above all, he was a very warm person. Always very gracious with his time and his advice on what to do, what not to do, especially when we were serving on various steering committees. You will be missed greatly by all of us,” added Rajiv Agarwal, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine and CMHC Faculty Member.

CMHC invites those interested in cardiorenal metabolic medicine and the latest advancements in understanding, treating, and preventing cardiorenal metabolic-related risk factors and diseases to join in exploring innovative healthcare solutions and driving progress in the field.

For more information, please click here or visit www.cardiometabolichealth.org/19th-annual-cmhc/

Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) is a single point of access for breakthrough research, comprehensive education, and practical clinical strategies surrounding cardiometabolic health. First launched in 2006, the Annual CMHC is now the largest U.S.-based, multidisciplinary conference addressing cardiometabolic disease prevention, management, and treatment. Since its inception, CMHC has expanded to deliver extensive online education, advanced masterclass workshops, and various cutting-edge resources. Developed and led by world-renowned experts in the field, CMHC serves to optimize patient care and population health outcomes by providing top-tier continuing medical education that targets the global epidemic of cardiometabolic disease.