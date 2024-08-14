LED Lighting Market Projected to Illuminate the Future with a Robust Growth, Reaching US$ 155.31 Billion by 2032 | 2024 Report

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Lighting Market Global Forecast Report By End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Product Type (Lamps, Luminaires), Sales Channel (Retail/Warehouse, E-Commerce, Direct Sales), Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LED lighting market is undergoing a remarkable growth phase, with prospects looking exceptionally bright. The market is expected to soar to an estimated value of US$ 155.31 billion by the year 2032, up from US$ 65.17 billion in 2023. With a robust compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13% from 2024 to 2032, LED lighting is setting milestones in various sectors including commercial, residential, and industrial applications, both indoor and outdoor.





This expansion can be attributed to several critical factors. Chief amongst these are the strides made in energy efficiency and cost savings. LED lights are a gift to budget-conscious consumers, coming with the dual benefits of lower electricity bills and reduced replacement frequency due to their longevity. Technological advancements have perpetuated enhancements in LED chip and heat dissipation technologies, steering the market towards smart home and industrial applications. Additionally, environmental sustainability underpins the industry, with LEDs being mercury-free and contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions—a major plus in the battle against climate change.



Regional Insight



Europe is at the forefront of embracing LED lighting, with governmental policies incentivizing energy-efficient practices and an increasing number of smart city projects. This conducive environment has spurred a significant market demand for high-quality LED lighting, supported by technological innovations in the region.



Leading Industry Participants



Key players are engaging competitively within the market, offering an array of products and services. These market leaders are setting the pace with new product introductions, sophisticated lighting solutions, and innovative technologies that cater to a broad spectrum of applications. The industry is undergoing continual evolution as manufacturers strive to optimize efficiency and cater to diverse end-user preferences.



Market Dynamics



The LED lighting market is segmented along product types, applications, end-user categories, and sales channels, providing a comprehensive view of current trends and future prospects. In terms of geographical spread, the market analysis spans across multiple regions and countries, encapsulating a global perspective of the LED lighting landscape.



The progression of LED lighting continues unabated as technological advancements, a heightened sustainability consciousness, and supportive governmental policies conjointly foster a conducive environment for the industry's growth. As we look toward the future, the LED lighting market is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory, shedding light on a brighter, more energy-efficient world.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $155.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured





Acuity Brands Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hubbell Inc

Daktronics Inc.

Dialight Plc.

LSI Industries Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d7n1g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment