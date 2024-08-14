Atlantic American Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results for 2024

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2023. The Company had net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net loss for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 was primarily the result of unfavorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations, as well as in the Company’s property and casualty operations, compared to the prior year periods.

Operating income decreased $2.8 million in the three month period ended June 30, 2024 from the three month period ended June 30, 2023. For the six month period ended June 30, 2024, operating income decreased $5.7 million from the comparable period in 2023. The decrease in operating income for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 was primarily the result of unfavorable loss experience in the life and health operations due to an increase in incurred losses in the group life and Medicare supplement lines of business. Also contributing to the decrease in operating income was unfavorable loss experience in the property and casualty operations due to the frequency and severity of claims in the automobile liability line of business.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Although this year has presented challenges in our life and health operations, we believe our strategic investments in technology and talent will provide the foundation for future performance. We believe our recent product launches in several key states position us well for a strong sales season during the upcoming annual enrollment period. Additionally, our property and casualty division has demonstrated remarkable resilience in a softening market, consistently writing profitable business. We remain committed to our long-term strategy and are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.”         

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding forward-looking statements: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including the Company’s ability to remediate the identified material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact: 
J. Ross FranklinHilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial OfficerChairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American CorporationAtlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580404-266-5505


Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)2024 2023 2024 2023
Insurance premiums       
    Life and health$27,449  $28,180  $54,123  $57,069 
    Property and casualty 17,544   17,880   35,422   35,091 
        Insurance premiums, net 44,993   46,060   89,545   92,160 
        
Net investment income 2,416   2,559   4,972   5,100 
Realized investment gains, net 13   70   13   70 
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net 243   494   129   (1,881)
Other income 3   5   6   8 
        
Total revenue 47,668   49,188   94,665   95,457 
        
Insurance benefits and losses incurred       
    Life and health 17,579   15,817   36,691   33,617 
    Property and casualty 14,228   13,548   27,041   26,208 
Commissions and underwriting expenses 11,584   12,848   24,250   25,766 
Interest expense 867   807   1,722   1,557 
Other expense 4,259   3,951   8,316   7,910 
        
  Total benefits and expenses 48,517   46,971   98,020   95,058 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes (849)  2,217   (3,355)  399 
Income tax expense (benefit) (165)  473   (673)  101 
        
Net income (loss)$ (684) $ 1,744  $ (2,682) $ 298 
        
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic & diluted)$ (0.04) $ 0.08  $ (0.14) $ - 
        
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure       
        
Net income (loss)$(684) $1,744  $(2,682) $298 
Income tax expense (benefit) (165)  473   (673)  101 
Realized investment gains, net (13)  (70)  (13)  (70)
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (243)  (494)  (129)  1,881 
        
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)$ (1,105) $ 1,653  $ (3,497) $ 2,210 
        
    
 June 30, December 31,    
Selected balance sheet data 2024  2023    
        
Total cash and investments$256,525  $265,368     
    Insurance subsidiaries 248,857   259,253     
    Parent and other 7,668   6,115     
Total assets 386,007   381,265     
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds 225,252   212,422     
Debt 37,762   36,757     
Total shareholders' equity 100,672   107,275     
Book value per common share 4.67   4.99     
Statutory capital and surplus       
    Life and health 32,689   38,299     
    Property and casualty 51,967   51,774     
        



