New Virtual Learning Option Available to North Carolina Families

North Carolina, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students from across North Carolina in kindergarten through 11th grade and their families now have a new option for engaging in an authentic and robust education. Offering a curriculum backed by K12, a leader in virtual learning for over two decades, Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy is open and accepting enrollment for the 2024-25 school year. Dedicated to improving the lives of its students by providing authentic learning experiences in a collaborative, nurturing virtual environment, the Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy aims to build a foundation for students’ success in school, career and life.

Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy (PSPVA), a tuition-free online public school, serves students through a personalized, highly interactive curriculum, and extracurricular events and clubs. PSPVA’s North Carolina-certified educators and staff partner with families to support each student’s unique needs and interests. Live virtual classes ensure each student receives real-time feedback and engages with peers and educators in a structured yet flexible environment. Virtual clubs, community events, field trips, and access to national activities and contests allow students to explore their interests, meet others, and be part of the world around them.

Pine Springs Preparatory Academy’s Head of School, Bruce Friend, shares why adding a virtual learning option was important for serving the community, “For the past seven years, Pine Springs Preparatory Academy (PSPA) has become one of the most highly regarded schools of choice in North Carolina. Through the hard work and commitment of our staff, board members, students and parents, PSPA has earned a reputation for strong academics and a positive learning culture focused on student success. Our new Virtual Academy provides parents across our state with another quality school choice option, particularly for families who may need or desire greater flexibility for their student’s learning environment. Along with our traditional and blended learning options, our new Virtual Academy will be committed to providing students with an excellent education.”

At Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy, students can learn in ways that are right for them—at home, on the road, or wherever there’s an internet connection. Across all grades, educators present a curriculum featuring a blend of learning elements to accommodate multiple learning styles and maximize the quality of lessons and their delivery. PSPVA students can engage in customized curriculum to explore and create their path to success.

Families interested in learning more about Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy can visit the school’s website, https://pspva.k12.com/, or call 855.632.2034.

About Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy

Pine Springs Preparatory Virtual Academy is a tuition-free online public school serving students in kindergarten through 11th grade. We are dedicated to inspiring and empowering North Carolina students through personalized, authentic learning experiences in a collaborative and nurturing virtual environment.