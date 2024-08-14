Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of second quarter 2024 results

Grieg Seafood ASA will release its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, at 6:00 a.m. CEST.

The same day at 10:45 a.m. CEST, CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results live at “Vestland på Børs” at Scandic Flesland Airport.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#quarterly or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240821_22/ .

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.