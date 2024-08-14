The Search For Success: Self-Made Millionaire Announces Newly-Published Guide For Escaping Generational Poverty

Charleston, SC, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover this special, exclusive companion book to Milwaukee millionaire Frank J. Williams’ first book, Legacy Heist Study Guide: The Missing Treasure in America.

In his first book Legacy Heist, Williams told his life story — how he went from escaping poverty to amassing over one million dollars in wealth. Now, he’s leveraging his experience and lessons learned to fulfill his passion for helping others create the same success for themselves.

Within the pages of Legacy Heist Study Guide, readers will grasp actionable insights that help them bridge the seemingly impossible-to-cross divide between generational poverty and financial prosperity. Not only that, but it involves faith and spirituality in personal finances as other study guides haven’t done before.

“It is a spiritual-driving study guide and with a focus on how to use Legacy Heist from a spiritual point of view,” explained Williams.

Instead of just making ends meet or dreaming of prosperity, readers will learn tools and benefit from Williams’ insights. Legacy Heist Study Guide demystifies the very creation of wealth, allowing those interested and determined enough to break the cycle of poverty and change the course of their destiny.

Legacy Heist Study Guide is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Frank J. Williams was born into poverty but through dedication to his personal and professional goals he was able to become a millionaire. Today, Frank believes his most important calling is to be obedient to God and to empower the next generation in his community to build a lasting positive legacy. His success has granted him the ability to give back as a mentor and leader.

