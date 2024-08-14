Daycare.com Uses Taylor Swift Suite Giveaway to Relaunch Childcare Marketplace That Aims to Tackle the Childcare Crisis

Daycare.com relaunches with a modern platform to tackle the childcare crisis, marked by a major Taylor Swift ticket giveaway creating buzz and influencer deals.



MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daycare.com announces the relaunch of its modernized childcare marketplace platform, designed to address the ongoing childcare crisis by boosting supply and simplifying management for parents and providers. With over 250,000 daycares in its database and over a million parents using the site annually, Daycare.com is committed to addressing the childcare crisis by first making it easier than ever for parents and daycares to connect, and then by increasing the supply of childcare centers and simplifying their management.

Image by Daycare.com

In a unique and engaging promotion, Daycare.com is risking its entire marketing budget on Taylor Swift suite tickets for her Eras Tour concert in Miami. The risk is paying off as the contest has been incredibly popular, and they have even used the ticket giveaway to secure partnerships with top influencers and content creators. The Taylor Swift giveaway is generating significant buzz; the contest is midway through and has received three million entries and attracted influencers with over two million followers to promote it. "We wanted to do something extraordinary to celebrate our relaunch," Steel added. "Taylor has been credited with preventing recessions, so hopefully she can help us improve the childcare crisis."

"Daycare.com has been a trusted resource for parents and daycare providers for over two decades," said Lindsey Steel, CEO of Daycare.com, Inc. and Techstars alumna. "Our relaunch is about more than just a new look—it's about providing innovative solutions to support the childcare industry. Instead of being just a marketplace for childcare, our long-term goals include assisting individuals interested in starting new daycare centers and offering integrated software solutions for existing ones. We hope to make a significant impact on the availability and quality of childcare."

Founded in 1997, Daycare.com Inc. is a leading childcare marketplace connecting parents with over 250,000 daycare providers. With a mission to address the childcare crisis, Daycare.com supports the establishment of new childcare centers and enhances the operations of existing ones.

