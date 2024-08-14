Back-to-School Shoe Guide

Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the new school year approaches, back-to-school shopping often includes picking out new shoes for children. Choosing the right footwear is more than just a matter of style—it’s essential for your child’s foot health and comfort. Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons offer these essential tips for selecting the best shoes for your child’s upcoming school year.

Does Your Child Need New Shoes?

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon Andrew W. Pao, MD, at the Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that parents usually need to replace their children’s shoes about every 4 to 6 months. For children under three, shoes may need to be replaced more often.

“Children’s feet are growing fast, and often outgrowing shoes before they wear out,” Dr. Pao said.

Alex B. Peterson, MD, a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, adds that there is no hard and fast rule for when to replace children’s shoes but factors such as growth rate, foot shape, and activity level play a role. In general, parents should check their children’s shoes every 3 to 4 months or whenever the shoes show significant wear and tear.

“Regularly checking shoe fit is essential because children’s feet grow rapidly, and ill-fitting shoes can lead to discomfort and impact athletic performance,” Dr. Peterson explains.

When selecting new shoes, Drs. Pao and Peterson recommend looking for shock-absorbent and slip-free outsoles, ankle support and arch support, and comfortable insoles.

How Do You Know if Your Child’s Shoes Fit?

Traditionally, parents followed the “rule of thumb” method to decide if their child’s shoes fit properly, Dr. Peterson said. The method involves measuring the distance between the tip of the big toe and the end of shoe with one’s thumb. Ideally, shoes should have at least 1cm (approximately ½ inch) of space for the toes so the foot has room to expand during walking or running, he said.

Drs. Pao and Peterson suggest following these tips when shopping for new shoes:

Check for adequate width and depth in the front of the shoes.

Be sure that your child can move their toes freely.

Consider the width of the entire shoe, especially for children with wide feet, flat feet, or bunions.

After shoes are purchased, both Drs. Pao and Peterson stressed that parents should pay attention if their children report pain or discomfort in their new shoes, which may indicate the shoes are too short or too narrow. Blisters, redness, or calluses on children’s feet are also signs that the shoes do not fit properly.

Instead of buying new shoes, Dr. Peterson said that the common practice of reusing children’s clothing, toys, and sporting goods known as “hand-me downs” is a practical and economical solution for parents who need to replace shoes often.

“Passing down old shoes is an attractive option for parents looking to save money and reduce waste,” he said. “However, parents should ensure that the shoes fit the child properly and are not excessively worn.”

Whether new or used, shoes should be checked regularly to make sure they are not causing pain, discomfort, or changes in the way the child walks.

“Every shoe brand is different, and the fit of different brand shoes can vary from child to child,” Dr. Pao said.

Learn more about shoe fit and other foot and ankle conditions from FootCareMD.

