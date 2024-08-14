Decisely Celebrates its Place on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ALPHARETTA, GA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisely, a leading provider of health benefits and management solutions for business owners, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. This marks the first time Decisely has been recognized on this esteemed list among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Decisely also ranks 85th among businesses in the Atlanta metro area, 90th in Georgia, and 76th nationally in the Human Resources sector.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for our growth and achievements," said Kevin Dunn, CEO of Decisely. "This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and our mission to help business owners maximize their time and financial resources and retain their valued team members with employee benefits that promote wellness and financial stability. We're excited to expand our reach, helping more business owners save money and focus on growing their businesses."

The 2024 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

The Inc. 5000 award is the third honor that Decisely has received this year. In June, Decisely was named to the Georgia Fast 40 list, released by the Association for Corporate Growth Atlanta, recognizing 40 of the fastest growing middle-market companies in the state. In February, Decisely was the recipient of a 2024 Pacesetter Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the metro area.

About Decisely

Decisely is a leading provider of unique health and benefits management solutions tailored specifically for growing businesses. Specializing in benefits, HR tools, and technology, Decisely helps to maximize resources and improve efficiencies for its clients, ensuring they can focus on growing their businesses. Recognized as a 2024 GA Fast 40 award winner and a 2024 Pacesetters award winner, Decisely is committed to delivering innovative and customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit www.decisely.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit inc.com.