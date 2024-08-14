NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees

Raleigh, NC, USA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy Coulter, Founder of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame, announced the nine inductees to the 2024 class. Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions to women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina. Since its inception, 45 remarkable women have been honored for their outstanding impact on the state’s business landscape.

The 2024 inductees include:

Carolina Aponte, Caja Holdings LLC

Maria Garza, East Coast Migrant Head Start Project

Dr. Sarah Glova, Writer and Professional Speaker

Brenda Harris, BPN Medical Staffing Solutions

Cathy Hunt, Gailor Hunt Davis Taylor & Gibbs, PLLC

Maggie Kane, A Place at the Table

Darelyn (DJ) Mitsch, The Pyramid Resource Group

Gale Adcock, NC Senator (Advocacy Award)

Dr. Cheryl Sutton, NC Education Lottery (Advocacy Award)

The 2024 class of inductees will be honored on Saturday, October 12 at an Awards Gala held at the NC Museum of Art. Cynthia Barnes, renowned TEDx speaker, and keynote speaker, will be the event emcee, and the gala will host two powerful speakers —with a keynote address by Amber Melanie Smith, a distinguished speaker on social impact with over 65k YouTube followers, and a spotlight with Shirnetta Harrell, Founder and Executive Director of The No Woman, No Girl Initiative, who will introduce the advocate award winners.

Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame must have made significant, enduring contributions to impact North Carolina’s entrepreneurial community, have a meaningful connection to North Carolina (such as place of birth, education, and/or business location), and demonstrate leadership qualities or a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation that can serve as an inspiration to future generations of North Carolina entrepreneurs. For more information, visit http://ncwbohalloffame.org/.

The selection committee, comprising prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, played a crucial role in choosing this year’s inductees. Led by Chair Johnny Bass, President at Bass Business Solutions, the committee included Stephany Connelly, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Engagement at Advance Concrete, LLC; Patti William, RN Business Consultant at Home Care Agency; Thomas Schaffer, President of Transitions Financial Strategies, LLC; Dr. Angie Arrington, CEO/Principal Consultant at Evolve Consulting, LLC; Dr. Gena Messer-Knode, Executive Director of The Eastern North Carolina Center for Business and Entrepreneurship; Sheila Ogle, Managing Partner at Cary Innovation Center; and Rochelle Stewart, President/Senior Designer at Show Stopping Event Planning.

Sponsors supporting this year’s program include: Bank of America, NC Education Lottery, Hummingbird Creative Group, Regulator Marine, Drucker & Falk, Eastern NC Center for Business & Entrepreneurship, Angus Barn, Diamonds Direct, Enterprising Women Magazine, Evolve Consulting, LLC, FiveStar Awards & Engraving, Nascar Hall of Fame, Shelten, and Spark Publications.

A full list of inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame since its induction in 2018 can be found at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/winners/.

To learn more, visit the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame website at https://ncwbohalloffame.org.

About the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame

Founded in 2018, the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions to impact women's entrepreneurial development in the state. Inductees must demonstrate leadership qualities and a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation, with a meaningful connection to North Carolina through their place of birth, education, or business location. The Hall of Fame seeks to inspire future generations of female entrepreneurs in North Carolina. To learn more, visit https://ncwbohalloffame.org.

