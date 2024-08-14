Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Exclusive Markets, a leading investment firm known for its robust track record of satisfied clients, announced the launch of its innovative “ Exclusive Funded Programme .” It empowers traders to hone their skills, showcase their expertise, and potentially gain access to a Funded Account of up to $100,000 of the firm's capital and retain up to 80% of the profits.



Figure : Exclusive Markets Launches “Exclusive Funded Programme”: Gain Access Up to $100,000 Virtual Funds

Challenge Accepted: Prove Your Trading Prowess

“Exclusive Funded Programme” operates through a series of challenges and phases. The programme offers two challenge options that are designed to assess the trading abilities and identify those with the potential to excel. Traders have the opportunity to showcase their expertise and abilities by reaching profit targets on a demo account, which ranges from $10,000 to $100,000 of fictitious funds. Upon successfully passing the challenge with no violations and meeting the relevant KYC standards, traders will receive a funded account, and be entitled to retain 80% of their earned profits.

Elite Challenge (1-Step): This is a faster, single-step challenge. You'll need to achieve a 10% profit on the challenge phase, adhering to the minimum trading days, maximum daily and overall drawdown limits of 4% and 8%, respectively.

Pro Challenge (2-Step): This two-step challenge focuses on steady growth. In the first phase, you need to achieve an 8% profit, followed by a 5% profit in the second phase, all while maintaining minimum trading days, a maximum daily drawdown of 4% and an overall maximum drawdown of 8%.

Additionally, this programme offers:

Quick Payouts: Enjoy quick payouts, ensuring access to your earnings without delay.

100% Refundable Fee: Subscription fees paid are 100% refundable upon successfully transitioning to a Funded Account. One can only avail of the refund when withdrawing their share of the profits for the first time.

Unlimited Trading Days: The challenges provide flexible trading days so you can work at your own pace and take as much time as you need to reach the profit target.

Swap Account: Exclusive Funded programme provides Swap Accounts, enabling traders to keep positions open overnight without being charged extra fees.

Drawdown Limits: Manage risk by limiting each trade's drawdown to a maximum of 4% and an overall drawdown of 8%.

Mindset Management Resources: This programme offers valuable resources to help you develop the winning mindset crucial for trading success.

Embrace the Exclusive Opportunity

With the “Exclusive Funded Programme,” we believe in empowering talented traders, says Hemant Kumar, CMO. The programme provides a unique demo platform to showcase your skills and potentially unlock a life-changing opportunity. We're committed to providing the resources, support, and flexibility you need to thrive in the dynamic trading world.

Ready to take the challenge? Visit official webpage of Exclusive Funded Programme and embark on your trading journey today!

About Exclusive Markets

Exclusive Markets is dedicated to providing traders with a robust, secure, and transparent platform for investing in a variety of financial instruments. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and holding ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification by MSCEB, Exclusive Markets offers traders an exceptional platform that seamlessly integrates advanced features with user-friendly interfaces.

Traders can access a wide array of trading instruments, including CFD stocks , commodities, forex , and spot metals. The company’s expert team is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients by continually expanding its range of products and services, allowing traders to invest according to their preferences.

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk.