Toll Brothers City Living and Sculptor Real Estate Announce Construction is Complete at 151 Bay Street in Jersey City as First Residents Take Occupancy

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers City Living division, and Sculptor Real Estate, the real estate business of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (“Sculptor”), are pleased to announce construction is complete and closings have commenced at 151 Bay Street in downtown Jersey City. Located in the Powerhouse Arts District, 151 Bay Street rises 34 stories and offers 259 luxury condominiums with a full complement of exceptional amenities.





“We are excited to welcome our first homeowners to their new residences and thrilled with the positive response we have received from the community,” said David Von Spreckelsen, President of Toll Brothers City Living. “The exceptional amenities, finishes, and location of 151 Bay Street have been in great demand among homebuyers. Sales have been brisk since opening our doors and we are now over 75% sold.”

Designed by SLCE with interiors by Bernheimer Architecture, 151 Bay Street is the third and final building surrounding the newly created Provost Square, a pedestrian-friendly plaza on Provost Street between Morgan and Bay Streets in Jersey City. This public plaza has defined the community with its restored cobblestone and rail line, seating and landscaping, and home to a performing arts theater.

Offering incredible views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and New York Harbor, 151 Bay Street features studio to three-bedroom homes with open-plan living areas, white oak floors, and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Open kitchens are outfitted with custom Italian walnut and dove gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Bosch and Thermador appliances. All the residences have vented washer and dryers. For those looking for open and airy space, The Loft Collection is a select group of residences that honor the industrial history of the neighborhood with varying ceiling heights from 11 to 13 feet.





Primary and secondary bathrooms include custom Italian vanities and porcelain tile walls, while the powder room features a white ash custom Italian vanity. Stunning porcelain floor tiles, quartz countertops, and Kohler fixtures create complementing levels of texture and depth in the powder rooms.

The expansive amenities include the 34th floor Sky Lounge that takes full advantage of the sweeping cityscape and waterfront vistas. A south-facing rooftop terrace affords one of the best places to watch the setting sun and bright city lights.

The 8th floor houses the fitness center with yoga room and an expansive residents’ lounge with a kitchen that opens out onto a sprawling sundeck with a gas fire pit and grills, seating for dining, and a pool with chaise lounges. Residents will enjoy the lounge’s kitchen, fully outfitted with professional quality appliances, along with a dining room and media lounge. Additional amenities include a game lounge with arcade games, children’s playroom, dog run and spa, onsite parking, and a 24-hour attended lobby to greet guests and take deliveries.

Residents have many options for entertainment just outside their door. The Historic Downtown Jersey City Farmers’ Market on Grove Street is a neighborhood favorite, as is Groove on Grove, a free concert series at the Grove Street Plaza. The vibrant Newark Avenue pedestrian plaza serves as a hub for the thriving arts and cultural scene and is home to dozens of restaurants and shops.

Residences at 151 Bay Street begin in the low $800,000s. Sales and marketing is handled by Toll Brothers City Living, and the sales gallery is located at 10 Provost Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. For additional information or to schedule a visit, please contact the Toll Brothers sales team at (201) 350-5944 or visit 151bay.com.





About Toll Brothers City Living:

Toll Brothers City Living is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the same quality, value, and service familiar to Toll Brothers luxury home buyers throughout the country to dynamic urban markets including New York City and New Jersey’s Gold Coast. Toll Brothers City Living communities combine the energy of an urban lifestyle with unparalleled amenities, spectacular architecture, and striking interior design. Since its formation in 2003, Toll Brothers City Living has completed 45 condominium buildings totaling over 7,200 residences.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. The company builds in over 60 markets in 24 states nationwide and is publicly owned with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:TOL). In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit www.tollbrotherscityliving.com.

About Sculptor:

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset management firm with approximately $32 billion in assets under management. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Sculptor invests across real estate, credit, and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. Sculptor’s real estate business was founded in 2003 and has invested in over $23 billion of real estate assets across 30 different real estate related asset classes including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, ground leases, senior loans, mezzanine loans, among other real estate investments. For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

