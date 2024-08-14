Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“AI advancements, particularly Gen-AI, are revolutionizing eCommerce. Bridgeline is uniquely positioned to displace competitors and drive innovation to fulfill this demand,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “HawkSearch-AI stands out as the only AI-Product Discovery software equipped with Tailored-AI. It enables businesses to collaborate with intelligent agents to fine-tune merchandising and drive online revenue growth.”

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Total revenue was $3.9 million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Subscription and licenses revenue was $3.0 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $2.7 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin was 69% compared to 68% in the prior year period.

Financial Highlights – First 9 Months of Fiscal Year 2024

Total revenue was $11.5 million, compared to $12.1 million in the prior year period.

Subscription and licenses revenue was $9.1 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $7.8 million, compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin was 68% compared to 68% in the prior year period.

Sales Highlights

Bridgeline signed $1.4 million in new customer contracts with 23 license sales, adding over $400 thousand in annual recurring revenue.

Artificial Intelligence is driving many search product sales. Companies recognize that their customers expect AI-powered search. This builds demand for upgrades to Bridgeline’s HawkSearch product.

Product Highlights

Gartner recognized HawkSearch in its Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, highlighting HawkSearch’s strength in Artificial Intelligence and the B2B market.

Info-Tech Research Group awarded HawkSearch the Champion title in Enterprise Search and recognized HawkSearch as a Top-Rated software in the category.

FeaturedCustomers recognized HawkSearch as a Top Performer in the ‘Summer 2024 Customer Success Report’ for Enterprise Search Software.

HawkSearch launched the GenAI-powered ’Athena’ update featuring Smart Response with conversational dialogues based on search queries, prompting follow-up questions and suggestions that imitate a personalized online sales assistant.

Partner Highlights

BigCommerce is promoting HawkSearch ahead of all other search providers on the first page of its app store, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers the ability to upgrade to HawkSearch’s AI technology.

Optimizely is promoting HawkSearch as a top paid app in their app store and HawkSearch-AI will be showcased at Opticon 2024 in San Antonio, Texas in November.

Moblico presented HawkSearch to many leading distributors in their presentation titled "How AI Mobile Search Empowers Contractors to Easily Access Products Anytime, Anywhere” at the Applied AI Conference in Chicago in June.

Customer Highlights

Colonial Electric Supply, a large electrical distributor, has chosen Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power product discovery for its Optimizely website.

Grizzly Industrial, a leading industrial supplier, selected Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power search tailored to the needs of the machinery industry on its eCommerce website.

Sailrite, a leading crafts retailer, has integrated HawkSearch’s AI-powered Smart Search to improve its product discovery for both its B2C and B2B sites.

A global AI technology company has selected HawkSearch’s multilingual search software to power navigation in nine languages for their customers around the globe.

A national aftermarket automotive parts retailer has chosen HawkSearch’s AI-powered Smart Search to increase sales for its eCommerce website.



Other Highlights

Our CEO, Ari Kahn, has been recognized as one of the most innovative leaders to watch in 2024 by Biztech Outlook. Biztech Outlook recognized Dr. Kahn as an “AI Pioneer” in a list of the most innovative leaders of 2024.



Bridgeline has been recognized as one of the top 20 E-commerce solution providers of 2024 by Icon Outlook Technology Magazine.



Financial Results – Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024



Total revenue, which is comprised of Licenses and Services revenue, was $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Subscription and licenses revenue, which is comprised of SaaS licenses, maintenance and hosting revenue and perpetual license revenue was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2023. As a percentage of total revenue, Subscription and licenses revenue was 77% of total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 81% for the same period in 2023.

Services revenue was $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2023. As a percentage of total revenue, Services revenue accounted for 23% of total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 19% for the same period in 2023.

Cost of revenue was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2023. Gross profit was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2023.

Gross margin was 69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 68% for the same period in 2023. Subscription and licenses gross margin was 72% for three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 73% for the same period in 2023. Services gross margin was 58% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 44% for the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses were $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Operating loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $0.4 million, as compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2023.

The warrant liability revaluation resulted in a $0.1 million non-cash gain attributable to the change in the fair value of the warrant liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to a non-cash loss from revaluation of $0.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Financial Results – First 9 Months of Fiscal Year 2024



Total revenue, which is comprised of Licenses and Services revenue, was $11.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $12.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Subscription and licenses revenue, which is comprised of SaaS licenses, maintenance and hosting revenue and perpetual license revenue was $9.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2023. As a percentage of total revenue, Subscription and licenses revenue was 79% of total revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 80% for the same period in 2023.

Services revenue was $2.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2023. As a percentage of total revenue, Services revenue accounted for 21% of total revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 20% for the same period in 2023.

Cost of revenue was $3.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2023. Gross profit was $7.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Gross margin was 68% for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 68% for the same period in 2023. Subscription and licenses gross margin were 72% for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 74% for the same period in 2023. Services gross margin was 51% for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 48% for the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses were $9.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2023.

Operating loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.5 million, as compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period in 2023.

The warrant liability revaluation resulted in a $0.1 million non-cash gain attributable to the change in the fair value of the warrant liabilities for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to a non-cash gain from revaluation of $0.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.5 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the same period in 2023.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), and Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, non-cash warrant related income/expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and acquisition-related costs, amortization of debt discounts, preferred stock dividends and any related tax effects. Bridgeline uses Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are calculated as net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share on a diluted basis, excluding, where applicable, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of warrants, stock-based compensation, restructuring and acquisition-related costs, goodwill impairment charges, preferred stock dividends and any related tax effects.

Bridgeline's management does not consider these Non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these Non-GAAP financial measures. To compensate for these limitations, Bridgeline management presents Non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Bridgeline urges investors to review the reconciliation of its Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Bridgeline's financial performance.

Our definitions of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) may differ from and therefore may not be comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. As a result of the limitations that Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) have as an analytical tool, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription and perpetual licenses $ 3,013 $ 3,168 $ 9,109 $ 9,670 Digital engagement services 923 742 2,386 2,417 Total net revenue 3,936 3,910 11,495 12,087 Cost of revenue: Subscription and perpetual licenses 846 848 2,533 2,549 Digital engagement services 384 419 1,180 1,259 Total cost of revenue 1,230 1,267 3,713 3,808 Gross profit 2,706 2,643 7,782 8,279 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 949 1,197 2,803 3,792 General and administrative 878 779 2,425 2,367 Research and development 1,008 936 3,138 2,609 Depreciation and amortization 201 384 885 1,143 Restructuring and acquisition related expenses 53 12 68 57 Total operating expenses 3,089 3,308 9,319 9,968 Loss from operations (383 ) (665 ) (1,537 ) (1,689 ) Interest expense and other, net (5 ) - (58 ) (19 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 88 (107 ) 81 361 Income (loss) before income taxes (300 ) (772 ) (1,514 ) (1,347 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5 9 15 25 Net (loss) income $ (305 ) $ (781 ) $ (1,529 ) $ (1,372 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 ) Number of weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,417,609 10,417,609 10,417,609 10,417,609 Diluted 10,430,763 10,417,609 10,430,763 10,424,187





BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30, September 30,

2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,200 $ 2,377 Accounts receivable, net 1,531 1,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 332 278 Total current assets 3,063 3,659 Property and equipment, net 87 151 Operating lease assets 205 390 Intangible assets, net 4,094 4,890 Goodwill, net 8,468 8,468 Other assets 48 73 Total assets $ 15,965 $ 17,631 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 207 $ 267 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 165 148 Accounts payable 1,133 1,255 Accrued liabilities 931 995 Deferred revenue 2,167 2,084 Total current liabilities 4,603 4,749 Long-term debt, net of current portion 317 435 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 39 241 Warrant liabilities 93 174 Other long-term liabilities 575 572 Total liabilities 5,627 6,171 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; Series C Convertible Preferred stock: 11,000 shares authorized; 350 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,417,609 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 10 10 Additional paid-in-capital 101,696 101,275 Accumulated deficit (91,106 ) (89,577 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262 ) (248 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,338 11,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,965 $ 17,631





BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (305 ) $ (781 ) $ (1,529 ) $ (1,372 ) Provision for income taxes 5 9 15 25 Interest expense and other, net 5 - 58 19 Change in fair value of warrants (88 ) 107 (81 ) (361 ) Amortization of intangible assets 184 346 796 1,032 Depreciation and other amortization 22 45 108 132 Restructuring and acquisition related charges 53 12 68 57 Stock-based compensation 127 99 368 276 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3 $ (163 ) $ (197 ) $ (192 ) Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss): GAAP net loss $ (305 ) $ (781 ) $ (1,529 ) $ (1,372 ) Change in fair value of warrants (88 ) 107 (81 ) (361 ) Amortization of intangible assets 184 346 796 1,032 Restructuring and acquisition related charges 53 12 68 57 Stock-based compensation 127 99 368 276 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss $ (29 ) $ (217 ) $ (378 ) $ (368 ) Reconciliation of GAAP net earnings (loss) per diluted share to non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.13 ) Change in fair value of warrants (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.03 0.08 0.10 Restructuring and acquisition related charges 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per diluted share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 )



