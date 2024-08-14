Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Preliminary Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2024

– Updates Fiscal 2025 Modeling Assumptions –



– Company to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter Results on August 29, 2024 –

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) (the “Company”), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced preliminary results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

“Lower commodity prices and sustained high interest rates, along with mixed growing conditions across our footprint, have negatively affected farmer sentiment resulting in lower agriculture equipment sales in our fiscal second quarter,” commented Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer. “Commodity prices for most key cash crops in our footprint have steadily declined since the beginning of the year and retreated by an additional 10 to 20% in the second quarter. As we navigate the current contractionary cycle, we are focused on reducing inventory levels, particularly used equipment, implementing cost controls and supporting our customer care strategy to grow our parts and service businesses. We are confident in our long-term customer-centric strategy and believe that our business model, which has integrated numerous efficiencies and process improvements since the last industry downturn, positions us well to manage through the current challenging environment.”

Preliminary Expected Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue is expected to be approximately $634 million, primarily reflecting lower than expected equipment revenues due to incrementally softer retail demand.

This is preliminarily expected to result in adjusted pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of approximately $6.9 million ($4.3 million pre-tax loss on a GAAP reported basis) and adjusted earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.17 ($0.19 loss per diluted share on a GAAP reported basis), on approximately 22.6 million weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. The adjusted pre-tax income and adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude a non-cash sale-leaseback financing expense of an estimated $11.2 million or $0.36 per diluted share, as discussed below.

The Company has not yet completed preparation of its interim financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and the information presented herein is preliminary and subject to finalization. The Company will provide full financial results when it reports its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Second Quarter Sale-Leaseback Expense

The estimated adjusted earnings discussed above excludes the accounting impact of the Company's umbrella purchase for 13 of its leased facilities. The purchase closing date for each leased facility will occur on or before the expiration of the respective lease, all of which expire over the next several years through calendar year 2030. This is estimated to result in recording approximately $11.2 million of one-time, non-cash sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter, which was not originally contemplated in the Company’s fiscal 2025 modeling assumptions. While the initial impact of this purchase agreement temporarily reduces GAAP reported earnings, the transaction is strategic and supports the Company’s long-term customer care strategy by investing in facilities and shop space required for continued growth in its high margin parts and service businesses.

Fiscal 2025 Modeling Assumptions

Bo Larsen, Titan Machinery's Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We are proactively updating our full year fiscal 2025 modeling assumptions to reflect the preliminary second quarter results, our latest view on the industry environment and adjust for the non-cash sale-leaseback financing expense. Retail demand has softened further over the last several months, and our updated guidance reflects demand that remains at these subdued levels. We continue to prioritize managing inventory down to targeted levels, and we expect this lower demand environment will require further reduction in equipment margin versus our previous assumptions. We now anticipate these margins may approach the historical lows the Company realized in fiscal years 2016 and 2017. However, our proactive approach to managing inventory, despite the short-term impact on margins, is strategically aimed at shortening the duration of this downturn compared to previous cycles. We believe these deliberate actions will help compress the impact of this contractionary cycle on our performance, potentially accelerating our return to a more normalized margin profile. Additionally, because of the sales softness and the commensurate impact on inventory levels versus our initial assumptions, we are incurring higher floorplan interest expense which is exacerbating the decline in earnings per share. We will discuss second quarter results and expectations for the rest of the year in more detail during our earnings call on August 29th.”

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2025 modeling assumptions.

Previous Assumptions Current Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture Down 2.5% - Up 2.5% Down 5% - Down 10% Construction Flat - Up 5% Down 2.5% - Up 2.5% Europe Down 5% - Flat Down 12% - Down 17% Australia $240M - $260M USD $230M - $250M USD Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $2.25 - $2.75 ($0.36) - $0.14 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $2.25 - $2.75 $0.00 - $0.50*

*Adjusted for an estimated ($0.36) impact for non-cash sale-leaseback financing expense in the fiscal second quarter as described in more detail above.

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will release its finalized financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024, on August 29, 2024, followed by an investor conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and will be available through September 12, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13747715.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.titanmachinery.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

