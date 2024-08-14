Mobivity Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: Mobivity Holdings Corp. Mobivity Holdings Corp.

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, today announced financial results for the second quarter (“Q2”) ending June 30, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew consumer audience by more than 40% to over 16 million consumers
  • Increased the number of active programs by ~10%
  • Partnered with Paytronix, a leading provider of loyalty and guest engagement solutions, to expand the reach of Mobivity’s Connected Rewards programs and seamlessly integrate with Paytronix customers
  • Added new brand partners, including leaders in fuel and convenience

Bryce Daniels, Mobivity President, stated, “Mobivity's transformation continued in the second quarter, with the audience for our Connected Rewards platform expanding by 40% and the number of active programs growing for another consecutive quarter. With Connected Rewards as our primary focus, we added a number of new brands during the quarter and nearly doubled our pipeline since the end of the previous quarter, reinforcing our optimism for a return to revenue growth in the second half of this year.”

Kim Carlson, Mobivity COO, stated, “The new, strategic partnership we signed with Paytronix is indicative of the progress we are making with the Connected Rewards program. Through the partnership, we are now reaching many, many more consumers and driving more traffic for the brands we are engaged with. Business momentum is accelerating, and our pipeline of qualified opportunities is more robust than ever.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands)Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
  2024  2023  $$ % 2024  2023 $$%
Revenue $1,473  $1,861  ($388) (20.9%)  $3,074  $3,743  ($669) (17.9%) 
Gross profit $494  $490  $4 0.8%  $1,130  $1,305  ($174) (13.4%) 
Gross margin 33.5%  26.3%  N/A +720 bps  36.8%  34.9%  N/A +190 bps 
Operating Expenses $2,508  $2,515  ($7) (0.3%)  $5,001  $5,549  ($548) (9.9%) 
Loss from operations ($2,014)  ($2,025)  $11 0.5%  ($3,870)  ($4,244)  $373 8.8% 
Net loss ($2,481)  ($2,272)  ($209) (9.2%)  ($4,735)  ($4,750)  $15 0.3% 
Adjusted EBITDA * ($2,738)  ($2,325)  ($413) (17.8%)  ($5,206)  ($4,872)  ($334) (6.9%) 

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before the impact of interest income or expense (net), income tax provision or benefit, and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation and/or other non-recurring and non-operating costs or income, as described in the reconciliation below.

Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-717-1738
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-646-307-1865
Please Reference Conference ID: 66124

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1683931&tp_key=b48ebcc8ae.

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 14, 2024 at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 1166124. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today’s press release. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity’s operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity’s business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company’s operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth from time to time in Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K , quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Michaels • Mobivity PR
jeff.michaels@mobivity.com • (480) 674-6600

Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  (Unaudited)  (Audited) 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $282,828  $416,395 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $85,215 and $16,107, respectively  832,842   876,465 
Other current assets  268,248   135,916 
Total current assets  1,383,918   1,428,776 
Right to use lease assets  658,447   770,623 
Intangible assets and software development costs, net  61,168   65,916 
Other assets  90,178   69,036 
TOTAL ASSETS $2,193,711  $2,334,351 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $2,879,525  $3,372,141 
Accrued interest  195,196   21,474 
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation  222,372   272,247 
Deferred revenue and customer deposits  87,139   155,472 
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities  3,072,500   3,072,500 
Notes payable, net - current maturities     7,154 
Operating lease liability, current  288,905   276,072 
Other current liabilities  68,101   248,434 
Total current liabilities  6,813,738   7,425,494 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Related party notes payable, net - long term  7,638,676   4,413,987 
Notes payable, net - long term  221,877   265,959 
Operating lease liability  512,587   660,852 
Total non-current liabilities  8,373,140   5,340,798 
Total liabilities  15,186,878   12,766,292 
         
Stockholders' deficit        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 67,949,709 and 65,797,567, shares issued and outstanding  67,950   67,950 
Equity payable  1,455,943   989,947 
Additional paid-in capital  120,116,959   118,624,601 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  61,498   (153,831)
Accumulated deficit  (134,695,517)  (129,960,608)
Total stockholders' deficit  (12,993,167)  (10,431,941)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $2,193,711  $2,334,351 
  
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.  


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues                
Revenues $1,473,040  $1,861,171  $3,073,947  $3,742,653 
Cost of revenues  979,081   1,371,206  $1,943,492   2,437,781 
Gross profit  493,959   489,965   1,130,455   1,304,872 
Operating expenses                
Bad Debt Expense  72,974      122,084    
General and administrative  570,016   1,071,153   1,217,765   2,615,259 
Sales and marketing  851,944   602,911   1,615,043   1,294,131 
Engineering, research, and development  1,009,405   804,343   2,032,778   1,538,718 
Depreciation and amortization  3,266   36,582   13,175   100,484 
Total operating expenses  2,507,605   2,514,989   5,000,845   5,548,592 
Loss from operations  (2,013,646)  (2,025,024)  (3,870,390)  (4,243,720)
Other income/(expense)                
Loss of settlement of debt           (10,857)
Interest expense  (467,014)  (244,443)  (864,488)  (482,889)
Settlement Losses     (2,500)     (12,500)
Foreign currency gain  (7)  (115)  (31)  (291)
Total other income/(expense)  (467,021)  (247,058)  (864,519)  (506,537)
Loss before income taxes  (2,480,667)  (2,272,082)  (4,734,909)  (4,750,257)
Income tax expense            
Net loss  (2,480,667)  (2,272,082)  (4,734,909)  (4,750,257)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax                
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (2,600)  (137)  215,329   31,365 
Comprehensive loss $(2,483,267) $(2,272,219) $(4,519,580) $(4,718,892)
Basic and Diluted $(0.04) $(0.03) $(0.07) $(0.07)
Weighted average number of shares:                
Basic and Diluted  68,975,065   65,670,815   68,966,251   63,884,441 
 
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited).


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
 
(In thousands)Three Months
Ended June 30,		Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net Loss ($2,481)  ($2,272)  ($4,735)  ($4,750) 
Stock Based Compensation $213  $229  $407  $462 
Depreciation and Amortization ($3)  ($37)  ($13)  ($100) 
Interest Expenses Net ($467)  ($244)  ($864)  ($483) 
Adjusted EBITDA ($2,738)  ($2,325)  ($5,206)  ($4,872) 