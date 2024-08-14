Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter FY 2024 Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net sales for three months ended June 30, 2024 were $2.69 million, a decrease of 40% from $4.46 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit was $1.19 million compared to $1.45 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss was ($563 thousand), compared to ($539 thousand) loss in the same period of 2023.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $5.06 million, a decrease of 20% from $6.34 million in the same period 2023.

Gross profit was $2.21 million, compared to $2.11 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss was ($2.03 million), compared to ($1.76 million) loss in the same period of 2023.

Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “While we continue to experience high inflation and high interest rates, both of which have an impact on our overall business, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future. With more than 32-years in the home furnishings industry, we have positioned ourselves to maintain a strong presence among our customers at their stores and showrooms. We believe our inventory levels are sufficient to ensure quick delivery and maintain the highest standard of customer satisfaction.”

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle’s product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.

