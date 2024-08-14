BEN Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe and secure customer engagement AI, today announced its financial results and key business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“In the second quarter, we made continued progress on market validation initiatives, with meaningful acceleration in new proof of concepts” said Paul Chang, Co-CEO of BEN. “Looking to the second half of 2024, we expect the maturation of earlier engagements into production-ready deployments”.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Business Highlights

Announced promotion of Paul Chang to Co-CEO, with responsibility including the entire BEN commercial operations focused on market validation and commercial growth of the business.

Closed a private placement at a premium to market price with existing investors of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in the aggregate amount of $4.95 million.

Announced collaboration with Skills Acquisition and Innovation Laboratory (SAIL), an educational resource of The Department of Surgery at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, to explore AI applications for physician training & patient engagement and access to healthcare.

Announced partnership with Valio Technologies to develop AI assistants to support university students’ mental health at universities across South Africa.

Achieved Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance for healthcare AI assistants demonstrating that its AI-driven virtual assistant solutions meet the highest requirements for secure handling of sensitive patient data.

Announced collaboration with OSF HealthCare, an integrated health system caring for patients throughout Illinois and Michigan, to bring BEN’s AI assistants to healthcare providers’ facilities.

Announced collaboration with Provana, a highly specialized knowledge process management provider, to integrate BEN’s AI assistants into Provana’s contact center solutions.



BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023* ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,431,425 $ 1,685,013 Accounts receivable, net of allowance — 10,000 Due from Sponsor 3,000 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,011,125 201,293 Total current assets 2,445,550 1,896,306 Property and equipment, net 266,777 802,557 Intangible assets, net 17,866,317 17,882,147 Other assets 13,475,000 1,427,729 TOTAL ASSETS $ 34,053,644 $ 22,008,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,574,255 $ 1,282,974 Accrued expenses 5,834,362 1,637,048 Due to related parties 693,036 — Deferred revenue — 2,290 Convertible note 1,900,000 — Short-term debt 891,974 223,300 Total current liabilities 12,893,627 3,145,612 Warrant liabilities 517,899 — Note payable - related party — 500,000 Long-term debt — 668,674 Total liabilities 13,411,526 4,314,286 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none designated. There are no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, 36,096,269 and 23,270,404 shares issued and outstanding 3,610 2,327 Additional paid-in capital 43,874,341 30,993,846 Accumulated deficit (23,235,833 ) (13,301,720 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,642,118 17,694,453 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 34,053,644 $ 22,008,739 * Derived from audited information





BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues $ — $ — $ 49,790 $ — Cost of revenues — — — — Gross profit — — 49,790 — Operating expenses: General and administrative 5,255,136 2,779,722 11,765,671 5,396,446 Depreciation and amortization 682,244 220,702 799,591 239,934 Research and development 355,565 76,378 606,236 78,378 Total operating expenses 6,292,945 3,076,802 13,171,498 5,714,758 Loss from operations (6,292,945 ) (3,076,802 ) (13,121,708 ) (5,714,758 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense (19,403 ) — (44,453 ) — Interest income 114 — 3,232 — Gain on debt extinguishment 1,847,992 — 1,847,992 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,456,661 — 1,395,838 — Other (42,123 ) (31,750 ) (15,014 ) (31,750 ) Other income (expenses), net 3,243,241 (31,750 ) 3,187,595 (31,750 ) Loss before income taxes (3,049,704 ) (3,108,552 ) (9,934,113 ) (5,746,508 ) Income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (3,049,704 ) $ (3,108,552 ) $ (9,934,113 ) $ (5,746,508 ) Net loss per common share- basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted 33,993,867 20,193,447 29,635,857 18,662,480





BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,934,113 ) $ (5,746,508 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 799,591 239,934 Allowance for uncollected receivables 30,000 — Write off of deferred financing fees 1,427,729 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,395,838 ) — Gain on debt extinguishment (1,847,992 ) — Stock based compensation, including the issuance of restricted shares 1,262,090 4,284,468 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expense and other current assets (793,008 ) (124,153 ) Accounts receivable (20,000 ) 500 Accounts payable 3,591,279 (224,141 ) Accrued expenses (1,730,320 ) 250,967 Other assets — 67,370 Deferred revenue (2,290 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (8,612,872 ) (1,251,563 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (26,316 ) (7,359 ) Purchase of patents — (172,220 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (73,414 ) (144,448 ) Asset acquisition (Note E) — (257,113 ) Net cash used in investing activities (99,730 ) (581,140 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash and cash equivalents acquired in connection with the reverse recapitalization 858,292 — Proceeds from the sale of common stock 8,518,750 — Proceeds from convertible notes — 1,400,000 Proceeds from related party note — 620,000 Proceeds received from option exercises — 10,938 Proceeds received from warrant exercise 20,264 10,000 Payment of deferred financing costs (858,292 ) (36,934 ) Payment of related party note (80,000 ) — Advances to related parties — (31,565 ) Proceeds received from related party advance repayments — 146,337 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,459,014 2,118,776 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (253,588 ) 286,073 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,685,013 2,010 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 1,431,425 $ 288,083



