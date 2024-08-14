Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024.



Key Highlights

AGI facility online and treated 1.82 Bcf for the second quarter 2024 reducing operating expenses by $4.26/Boe compared to the first quarter 2024

On August 12, 2024, the AGI facility processed 26.6 MMcf/d which allowed the Company to return wells to production and realize approximately 7,500 Bbls of oil per day (approximately 13,500 Boe/d) net production

Drilled and brought two additional wells on production in Monument Draw in the second quarter 2024 with the next two-well pad to be completed in late third quarter or early fourth quarter 2024

Generated second quarter 2024 sales volumes of 12,857 Boe/d

Executed a $20.0 million preferred equity raise in May 2024 to support drilling program and debt reduction

Continuing strategic alternatives initiative and reviewing a requested amendment to the previously announced Merger Agreement with Fury that would reduce the purchase price to $7.00 per share and require all of the existing preferred equity holders to roll over 100% of their preferred equity

Management Comments

The Company concluded its current six-well campaign ahead of planned timing and under budget on each well. The Vermejo two-well pad in Monument Draw is currently a drilled but uncompleted well and is currently scheduled to be fracked in the third quarter of 2024. New pad locations and permits are being prepared in all asset areas to support additional activity in Ward, Winkler and Pecos Counties. Capital costs continue to trend lower in the field with latest Monument Draw wells estimated below $950/lateral foot for drilling, completion and wellsite facilities while maintaining completions over 2,000 lbs/ft proppant. The previously announced Glacier and Rio pads saw strong performance with IP’s reaching over 2,000 Boe/d and sustained production above the company’s type curve.

During the second quarter 2024, the acid gas injection (“AGI”) facility treated approximately 20 MMcf/d average and returned approximately 17 MMcf/d of sweet gas to the Company for sales to its midstream partner. To date, the AGI facility has processed more than 2.7 Bcf of sour gas and allowed the Company to realize substantial savings compared to treating alternatives. The Company and its JV partner continued to ramp toward full inlet capacity, with expected savings up to $2.0 million per month in gas treating costs.

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter of 2024 were 12,857 Boe/d (49% oil) and $49.1 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,253 Boe/d (49% oil) and $54.3 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenues in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 is primarily attributable to an approximate 1,396 Boe/d decrease in average daily production. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98.4% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2024. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Lease operating and workover expense was $10.22 per Boe in the second quarter of 2024 versus $10.79 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily a result of savings on chemicals and lower SWD costs. Gathering and other expense was $10.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2024 versus $12.97 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to the start-up of the AGI facility and lower treating fees associated versus the Valkyrie (liquid redox) plant. General and administrative expenses were $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.04 per Boe in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expense is primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll and benefits compared with the prior year period as a result of the headcount reduction in 2023 partially offset by an increase in audit, legal and transaction costs associated with the potential merger with Fury Resources.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $8.7 million or a net loss of $0.53 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 of $13.2 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.80 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $15.6 million as compared to $16.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $160.2 million of indebtedness outstanding and approximately $0.3 million of letters of credit outstanding. Total liquidity on June 30, 2024, made up of cash and cash equivalents, was $54.4 million.

On May 13, 2024, 20,000 shares of preferred equity were sold for proceeds of $19.5 million, net of discount. On May 14, 2024, the Company used $17.3 million of the proceeds from the sale of the preferred equity to pay down debt.

For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-Q.

Merger Agreement with Fury Resources

Fury Resources, Inc. (“Fury”) has requested a further amendment of the previously disclosed Agreement and Plan of Merger dated December 14, 2024, as amended (the “Merger Agreement”), such that the amount of merger consideration payable to the Company’s stockholders in connection with the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement would be reduced from $9.80 per share to $7.00 per share. The modified offer is contingent on the existing holders of the Company’s Series A through Series A-4 preferred equity rolling 100% of their preferred equity into new preferred equity in the surviving company following the merger in order to help support the transaction. The Company’s Special Committee and its Board of Directors are reviewing Fury’s proposal. The Company has been advised by the holders of the Company’s preferred stock that they are also reviewing Fury’s proposal. The Company does not intend to comment further on this matter until such reviews are complete.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 45,699 $ 46,168 $ 88,128 $ 100,383 Natural gas (2,119 ) 2,060 (72 ) 4,960 Natural gas liquids 5,503 5,657 10,559 12,815 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 49,083 53,885 98,615 118,158 Other 21 387 359 1,256 Total operating revenues 49,104 54,272 98,974 119,414 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 11,005 11,365 22,591 23,056 Workover and other 951 2,634 1,839 3,969 Taxes other than income 3,349 3,180 6,340 6,370 Gathering and other 12,126 16,828 29,412 33,345 General and administrative 3,340 5,243 7,411 10,380 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,213 14,713 26,238 30,861 Total operating expenses 43,984 53,963 93,831 107,981 Income from operations 5,120 309 5,143 11,433 Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 1,223 4,473 (22,964 ) 23,946 Interest expense and other (6,448 ) (9,530 ) (13,486 ) (17,316 ) Total other (expenses) income (5,225 ) (5,057 ) (36,450 ) 6,630 (Loss) income before income taxes (105 ) (4,748 ) (31,307 ) 18,063 Income tax benefit (provision) — — — — Net (loss) income $ (105 ) $ (4,748 ) $ (31,307 ) $ 18,063 Preferred dividends (8,586 ) (997 ) (14,218 ) (2,489 ) Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (8,691 ) $ (5,745 ) $ (45,525 ) $ 15,574 Net (loss) income per share of common stock available to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.53 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.77 ) $ 0.87 Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.77 ) $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,457 16,457 16,457 16,425 Diluted 16,457 16,457 16,457 16,520









BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,430 $ 57,529 Accounts receivable, net 24,894 23,021 Assets from derivative contracts 5,869 8,992 Restricted cash 91 90 Prepaids and other 821 907 Total current assets 86,105 90,539 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 791,908 755,482 Unevaluated 51,896 58,909 Gross oil and natural gas properties 843,804 814,391 Less: accumulated depletion (471,413 ) (445,975 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 372,391 368,416 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,657 4,640 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,141 ) (1,817 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,516 2,823 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 4,614 4,877 Operating lease right of use assets 749 1,027 Other assets 20,916 17,656 Total assets $ 487,291 $ 485,338 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 76,456 $ 66,525 Liabilities from derivative contracts 25,554 17,191 Current portion of long-term debt 52,606 50,106 Operating lease liabilities 634 594 Total current liabilities 155,250 134,416 Long-term debt, net 101,185 140,276 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 19,635 16,058 Asset retirement obligations 18,135 17,458 Operating lease liabilities 162 490 Other 10,719 2,084 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares and 98,000 shares 159,535 106,535 of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 306,969 321,012 Accumulated deficit (284,301 ) (252,993 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,670 68,021 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 487,291 $ 485,338





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (105 ) $ (4,748 ) $ (31,307 ) $ 18,063 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,213 14,713 26,238 30,861 Stock-based compensation, net 36 (772 ) 135 (545 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (4,434 ) (2,332 ) 15,327 (23,336 ) Amortization/accretion of financing related costs 1,689 2,045 3,390 3,843 Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (659 ) (374 ) 774 (929 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (437 ) 358 (1,365 ) (704 ) Other (91 ) 42 179 53 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 9,212 8,932 13,371 27,306 Changes in working capital 20,612 406 20,370 (18,657 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,824 9,338 33,741 8,649 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (20,250 ) (4,022 ) (44,849 ) (32,633 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets 7,015 — 7,015 1,189 Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (47 ) — (47 ) — Contract asset (560 ) — (7,795 ) — Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (9 ) (15 ) (17 ) (284 ) Other (6 ) (6 ) (13 ) (11 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,857 ) (4,043 ) (45,706 ) (31,739 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings (29,827 ) (10,026 ) (39,853 ) (15,043 ) Payment of debt financing costs — — (129 ) — Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 19,349 — 38,849 24,375 Merger deposit — — 10,000 — Other — — — (454 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,478 ) (10,026 ) 8,867 8,878 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,489 (4,731 ) (3,098 ) (14,212 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 49,032 23,335 57,619 32,816 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,521 $ 18,604 $ 54,521 $ 18,604









BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 577 636 1,143 1,366 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,929 2,155 4,109 4,562 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 271 302 524 629 Total (MBoe) 1,170 1,297 2,352 2,755 Average daily production (Boe/d) 12,857 14,253 12,923 15,221 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 79.20 $ 72.59 $ 77.10 $ 73.49 Natural gas (per Mcf) (1.10 ) 0.96 (0.02 ) 1.09 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 20.31 18.73 20.15 20.37 Total per Boe 41.95 41.55 41.93 42.89 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (14.03 ) $ (2.68 ) $ (13.20 ) $ (3.92 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.53 1.78 1.81 1.31 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — — — Total per Boe (2.74 ) 1.65 (3.25 ) 0.22 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 65.17 $ 69.91 $ 63.90 $ 69.57 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.43 2.74 1.79 2.40 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 20.31 18.73 20.15 20.37 Total per Boe 39.21 43.20 38.68 43.11 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 9.41 $ 8.76 $ 9.61 $ 8.37 Workover and other 0.81 2.03 0.78 1.44 Taxes other than income 2.86 2.45 2.70 2.31 Gathering and other 10.36 12.97 12.51 12.10 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.49 4.01 2.53 3.61 Depletion 10.95 11.07 10.82 10.95 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 2.85 $ 4.04 $ 3.15 $ 3.77 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.03 ) 0.60 (0.06 ) 0.20 Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.33 ) (0.63 ) (0.56 ) (0.36 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.49 $ 4.01 $ 2.53 $ 3.61 Gathering and other, as reported $ 10.36 $ 12.97 $ 12.51 $ 12.10 Rig termination and stacking charges and other — 0.26 — 0.12 Gathering and other, as adjusted(3) $ 10.36 $ 13.23 $ 12.51 $ 12.22 Total operating costs, as reported $ 26.29 $ 30.25 $ 28.75 $ 27.99 Total adjusting items (0.36 ) 0.23 (0.62 ) (0.04 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 25.93 $ 30.48 $ 28.13 $ 27.95 (2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.









BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 As Reported: Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted(1) $ (8,691 ) $ (5,745 ) $ (45,525 ) $ 14,280 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (4,847 ) $ (10,440 ) $ 16,570 $ (30,130 ) Natural gas 413 8,108 (1,243 ) 6,794 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (4,434 ) (2,332 ) 15,327 (23,336 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (436 ) 358 (1,364 ) (704 ) Non-recurring charges 384 811 1,321 994 Selected items, before income taxes (4,486 ) (1,163 ) 15,284 (23,046 ) Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Selected items, net of tax (4,486 ) (1,163 ) 15,284 (23,046 ) Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted(2) $ (13,177 ) $ (6,908 ) $ (30,241 ) $ (8,766 ) Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as reported $ (0.53 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.77 ) $ 0.86 Impact of selected items (0.27 ) (0.07 ) 0.93 (1.39 ) Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items(2)(3) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (0.53 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 29,824 $ 9,338 $ 33,741 $ 8,649 Changes in working capital (20,612 ) (406 ) (20,370 ) 18,657 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 9,212 8,932 13,371 27,306 Cash components of selected items 1,043 851 547 1,589 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items(1) $ 10,255 $ 9,783 $ 13,918 $ 28,895 (1) Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 10, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

(2) Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(3) The impact of selected items for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million, due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.













BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (105 ) $ (4,748 ) $ (31,307 ) $ 18,063 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 7,610 9,366 16,001 18,375 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,213 14,713 26,238 30,861 Stock-based compensation 36 (772 ) 135 (545 ) Interest income (634 ) (234 ) (1,335 ) (425 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (4,434 ) (2,332 ) 15,327 (23,336 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (436 ) 358 (1,364 ) (704 ) Non-recurring charges and other 384 477 1,321 629 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15,634 $ 16,828 $ 25,016 $ 42,918 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.









BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (105 ) $ (31,203 ) $ 32,688 $ (53,799 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 7,610 8,391 8,917 9,219 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,213 13,025 12,337 13,426 Stock-based compensation 36 99 161 (686 ) Interest income (634 ) (701 ) (525 ) (293 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (4,434 ) 19,761 (45,403 ) 46,805 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (436 ) (928 ) 529 (1,878 ) Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 384 937 1,268 831 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15,634 $ 9,381 $ 9,972 $ 13,625 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 48,612 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.







