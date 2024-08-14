CEA Industries Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Louisville, Colorado, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Revenue $1,761  $235  $1,064 
Gross Profit $180  $(154) $79 
Operating Expenses $657  $769  $783 
Net Income/(Loss) $(470) $(917) $(694)


“We continue to operate under the lean cost structure we implemented last year, with a focus on expense reduction and capital preservation as we work through our remaining backlog of projects,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “During the quarter, we booked and fulfilled a $1.2 million contract, which reduced our net loss for the second quarter. To help preserve our balance sheet and minimize cash burn, we further reduced headcount, eliminated product development costs, and cut down business development expenses in support of our ongoing strategic review process.”

Mr. McDonald continued: “As previously announced, the Board of Directors continues their examination of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, special dividend, or other potential strategic or financial transaction, including a dissolution of the company whereby cash on the balance sheet would be returned to shareholders after adequate provision for outstanding corporate obligations. We will provide updates on material developments that result from this process.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased 66% to $1.8 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to a $1.2 million contract that was booked and fulfilled in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the Company continued to satisfy its performance obligations on the prior backlog.

Net bookings in the second quarter of 2024 increased approximately 7x to $1.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog was $0.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in the Company’s net bookings for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by the aforementioned $1.2 million contract. The decrease in the CEA Industries’ backlog was primarily driven by fewer capital expenditures by cannabis operators in the markets served by the Company, in addition to a reduced sales effort.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased more than 2x to $180,000 compared to $79,000 for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased 280 basis points to 10.2% compared to 7.4% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by higher revenue and fixed costs becoming a smaller percentage of revenue. Fixed costs include the cost of services, engineering, manufacturing, and project management.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 16% to $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced personnel and marketing costs and lower product development expenses.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to $0.5 million or $(0.66) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $(1.03) per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $11.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.5 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $1.3 million during this period. At June 30, 2024, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com
(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US Dollars except share numbers)

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
   (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $11,325,387  $12,508,251 
Accounts receivable, net  32,158   18,655 
Contract assets, net  224,414   224,414 
Inventory, net  23,670   296,404 
Prepaid expenses and other  614,724   313,115 
Total Current Assets  12,220,353   13,360,839 
Noncurrent Assets        
Property and equipment, net  14,312   38,558 
Intangible assets, net  1,830   1,830 
Deposits  14,747   14,747 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  301,214   356,109 
Total Noncurrent Assets  332,103   411,244 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $12,552,456  $13,772,083 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
LIABILITIES        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $886,395  $624,724 
Deferred revenue  393,358   499,800 
Current portion of operating lease liability  130,973   126,724 
Total Current Liabilities  1,410,726   1,251,248 
         
Noncurrent Liabilities        
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  197,946   259,627 
Total Noncurrent Liabilities  197,946   259,627 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,608,672   1,510,875 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)  -   - 
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 791,580 and 673,090 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  8   7 
Additional paid in capital  49,520,970   49,451,493 
Accumulated deficit  (38,577,194)  (37,190,292)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  10,943,784   12,261,208 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $12,552,456  $13,772,083 


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue $1,760,700  $1,063,714  $1,995,206  $5,746,287 
                 
Cost of revenue  1,580,900   985,021   1,969,781   4,814,318 
                 
Gross profit  179,800   78,693   25,425   931,969 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Advertising and marketing expenses  3,855   33,091   13,179   235,414 
Product development costs  -   74   -   76,487 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  653,150   750,156   1,413,260   1,770,858 
Total operating expenses  657,005   783,321   1,426,439   2,082,759 
                 
Operating loss  (477,205)  (704,628)  (1,401,014)  (1,150,790)
                 
Other income (expense):                
Other income (expense), net  -   2,074   -   7,778 
Interest income (expense), net  6,906   8,979   14,112   17,999 
Total other income (expense)  6,906   11,053   14,112   25,777 
                 
Loss before provision for income taxes  (470,299)  (693,575)  (1,386,902)  (1,125,013)
                 
Income taxes  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net loss $(470,299) $(693,575) $(1,386,902) $(1,125,013)
                 
Loss per common share – basic and diluted $(0.66) $(1.03) $(1.99) $(1.67)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  711,530   673,031   697,867   672,839 


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2024  2023 
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:        
Net loss $(1,386,902) $(1,125,013)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense  11,621   14,988 
Share-based compensation  69,478   162,260 
Provision for doubtful accounts (bad debt recovery)  (36,489)  2,096 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory  37,781   60,574 
Loss on disposal of assets  12,625   100 
Operating lease expense  54,895   52,893 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  22,986   (293,214)
Inventory  234,953   (109,318)
Prepaid expenses and other  (301,609)  969,665 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  261,671   (408,634)
Deferred revenue  (106,442)  (3,712,659)
Operating lease liability, net  (57,432)  (53,567)
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,182,864)  (4,439,829)
         
Cash Flows From Investing Activities        
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment  -   200 
Net cash provided by investing activities  -   200 
         
Cash Flows From Financing Activities  -   - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  -   - 
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (1,182,864)  (4,439,629)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  12,508,251   18,637,114 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $11,325,387  $14,197,485 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $-  $- 
Income taxes paid $-  $- 
         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Options issued for accrued equity compensation liability $-  $89,970 

