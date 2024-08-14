Bath Depot Opens New Store in Barrie, Ontario

BARRIE, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Depot, Canada's leading retailer for bathroom and kitchen essentials, is excited to announce the grand opening of our newest store in Barrie. Situated at 488 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2, this new location represents a significant step in Bath Depot’s mission to provide high-quality products and exceptional customer service.



Founded in 2008 by four plumbing enthusiast brothers, Bath Depot has built a reputation for offering a wide range of bathroom and kitchen products all in one place. The Barrie store, covering over 4500 square feet, expands the brand’s reach and offers local customers convenient access to its diverse product selection.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Starting August 14th, residents of Barrie can visit the new Bath Depot location to explore a variety of products suited for renovation projects and DIY upgrades. Bath Depot is committed to delivering value and quality without compromise.

With this new addition, Bath Depot now operates 44 stores across Canada and continues to grow. Whether customers are tackling major renovations or minor updates, Bath Depot is dedicated to providing excellent service and expertise.

For more details on Bath Depot’s offerings and to view their full product range, please visit www.bathdepot.com

Contact:

Media Relations

Bath Depot

Email: marketing@baindepot.com