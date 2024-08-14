United States Mint 2023 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin™ Takes Top Honors in 2024 COTY Awards

Washington, DC, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the selection of its 2023 American Liberty High Relief 24 Karat Gold Coin as the Coin of the Year winner in Krause Publication’s annual award program. The announcement was made during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the Mint,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the United States Mint. “I want to extend my congratulations and appreciation to the Mint’s artists and designers, and the Mint workforce, whose extraordinary works confirm that they are among the best at their craft.”

The Mint launched the American Liberty coin series in 2015. Produced at its West Point facility, these exceptional 99.99 percent fine, 24-karat gold coins display modern interpretations of the concept of American liberty. The obverse (heads) designs depict modern versions of the allegorical figure of Liberty, paired with contemporary eagle designs on the reverse (tails).

Representing Liberty through perseverance, the obverse of the 2023 American Liberty Gold Coin features a bristlecone pine, a species native to California, Nevada, and Utah, and is thought to be among the oldest living organisms on Earth, living up to 5,000 years. Bristlecone pines grow in places where other plants cannot and are often the species first to repopulate the land after cataclysmic changes, such as a lava run or glacial runoff. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Elana Hagler created the design, and United States Mint Chief Engraver Joe Menna sculpted it.

The reverse depicts a young bald eagle standing on a rocky outcropping moments before it takes flight. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “1 OZ.,” “.9999 FINE GOLD,” “$100,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” United States Mint Medallic Artist John McGraw created and sculpted the design.

Images of the 2023 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin are available at: https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/numismatic-coins#2023liberty.

The Coin of the Year Award, which began in 1984, is considered one of the most prestigious awards among Mints worldwide. Every year, an international panel of judges selects winners from 10 categories focused on aesthetic and commercial appeal, commemoration, inspiration, and innovation. A primary winner is then selected from the ten category winners, earning the grand title of Coin of the Year. Leading up to this year’s Coin of the Year award, the 2023 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin won the “Best Gold Coin” category award.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/american-liberty for additional information about the American Liberty Gold Coin and Silver Medal series.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, and public statements, and monthly newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents .

and . Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment