Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 14 Aug 2024

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 14 August 2024 to issue 84,800 incentive subscription rights to a new individual contractor of IDEX Biometrics. The grant was made under the Company's 2024 Subscription rights plan. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.37 per share, they vest by 25% per year, and will expire on 16 May 2029. Following the grant, there are 27,229,855 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 14 August 2024 at 23:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.