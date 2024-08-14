Celebrating Second Chances for National Tattoo Removal Day

Dallas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where self-expression is paramount, National Tattoo Removal Day, observed annually on August 14th, shines a spotlight on the evolving landscape of aesthetics thanks to advanced laser technology. This special day encourages individuals to embrace change and empowers them to take control of their narratives.

“National Tattoo Removal Day is a pivotal day in the tattoo world,” said Amanda Poe, Head of Marketing for Astanza Laser. “Astanza established and recognizes this day to spread awareness of the life-changing opportunities that tattoo removal presents to communities across the world.”

This is the 7th year in a row that National Tattoo Removal Day has taken the world of tattoo removal by storm. This year, many Astanza providers celebrate by offering huge discounts ranging from free tattoo removal sessions to discounts of up to 50% off complete tattoo removal packages.

Astanza lives the principle of changing lives 365 days a year. “We don’t just serve our community on National Tattoo Removal Day. Through Community Day and countless outreach programs, Astanza and its providers perform thousands of no-cost tattoo removal treatments for those in need every year,” said David Murrell, President of Astanza Laser. “Tattoo Removal Day is about spreading awareness of the life-changing benefits of tattoo removal for people from all walks of life.”

Laser tattoo removal offers a chance to reclaim and redefine one’s image, whether it's a regrettable decision or a tattoo that no longer aligns with personal values. Tattoo removal impacts many individuals, including those who have been formerly incarcerated, affected by human trafficking, or have employment-hindering tattoos. It’s a day to inspire open conversations about body positivity, personal growth, and the importance of feeling confident in one’s skin.

