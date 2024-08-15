Plant-based Plastic Market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.2% from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based plastic market is on a strong upward trajectory, with anticipated sales reaching USD 5.1 billion by 2034, up from USD 1.9 billion in 2024. This remarkable growth is projected at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. The market, valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2023, is expected to witness a year-over-year growth rate of 7.4% in 2024.



The demand for plant-based plastics is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives. As industries and consumers alike seek alternatives to traditional petrochemical-based plastics, plant-based plastics offer a more eco-friendly option. These materials, derived from renewable resources like corn, sugarcane, and algae, are designed to reduce carbon footprints and reliance on fossil fuels.

Several factors are fueling this surge in demand. Firstly, stringent environmental regulations and policies globally are pushing companies to adopt sustainable practices. For example, bans on single-use plastics and incentives for green technologies are encouraging the shift towards plant-based alternatives. Secondly, advancements in technology and production processes are enhancing the performance and cost-effectiveness of plant-based plastics, making them increasingly viable for a range of applications from packaging to automotive components.

Key Takeaways:

Key Drivers of Growth in Plant-Based Plastics

Sustainable Alternatives to Traditional Plastics:

Plant-based plastics are emerging as a crucial component in the quest to reduce the adverse environmental impacts of conventional plastics. Derived from renewable sources such as cellulose, corn starch, and sugarcane, these materials are highly compostable and biodegradable. Their use significantly mitigates the negative effects on marine life and ecosystems caused by non-biodegradable plastics, and they contribute to lower carbon footprints by requiring less energy and releasing fewer greenhouse gases during production. Diverse Applications and Versatility:

The versatility of plant-based plastics, particularly Polylactic Acid (PLA), is driving market growth. PLA, known for its biodegradability and compostability, is widely used in applications ranging from disposable tableware and medical devices to 3D printing and packaging. The material’s operational properties make it a suitable replacement for traditional plastics across various sectors. Additionally, corn starch, a primary raw material, is cost-effective and easily processed, supporting the production of diverse plant-based plastic products. Rising Demand in the Food and Beverage Industry:

Plant-based plastics are increasingly utilized in the food and beverage industry for packaging solutions. This includes wrappers, containers, and bottles that meet regulatory standards and address sustainability concerns. The trend towards eco-friendly packaging options is bolstering the adoption of plant-based materials, particularly for water bottles and disposable cutlery such as forks, knives, and straws. Niche Market Expansion in the Textile Industry:

The textile industry is experiencing a shift towards sustainability, with plant-based plastics gaining traction as an alternative to traditional synthetic fibers. Ongoing research and innovation are focusing on developing eco-friendly materials that reduce dependency on fossil fuels and address environmental challenges. Plant-based plastics offer a solution to the persistent issue of microfiber waste, contributing to greener textile production practices.

Competitive Landscape

A number of well-known companies in the market for plant-based plastics are making large investments in R&D and innovation in order to expand their product lines and find new uses. To increase their consumer base, manufacturers place a high priority on customer satisfaction, product quality, and safety.



Leading producers of plastic derived from plants are concentrating on creating packaging made of recycled materials and finding packaging solutions to satisfy the need for sustainability. In order to increase their resources and satisfy consumer demand, they are creating new products through the use of mergers and acquisitions.

Key Players of Plant Based Plastic Industry

BASF SE

NatureWorks LLC

Toray Industries Inc.

Arkema Global

Biome Bioplastics Limited.

BIOTEC

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

FUTERRO S.A.

Danimer Scientific.

Eastman Chemical Company

Polymateria Ltd

TIPA Corp Ltd

EuP Group

TotalEnergies Corbion

Neste Oyj

Key Segments of the Plant-Based Plastic Industry

By Material:

The plant-based plastic industry is divided into Polylactic Acid (PLA), Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET), Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE), and Starch Blends.

By Source:

The plant-based plastic industry is segregated into Corn Starch, Sugarcane, Cassava, Beet Pulp, Cellulose, and Others (Soy, Potato, Algae).

By Application:

The industry is classified by Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Medical, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, and Others (Textile, Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.).

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

