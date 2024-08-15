MODERNA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Moderna, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Moderna, Inc. (“Moderna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Moderna securities between January 18, 2023 and June 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 8, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) mRNA-1345 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, mRNA-1345's clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

