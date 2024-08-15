SPRINKLR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sprinklr, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprinklr securities between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 14, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

According to the complaint, on December 6, 2023, Sprinklr announced strong 3Q 2024 results and then reduced its estimated growth for the 4Q and full year 2025. The Company blamed it on "subscription renewal pressures" caused by macro headwinds and the "over-rotation" of sales to its Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") market. On an earnings call in September 2023, CEO Ragy Thomas stated that the Company's investments in AI and the CCaaS opportunity were main contributors to its customer growth. Subsequently, in March several changes were made to the Company's C-level positions. Analysts commenting on the reduced estimates mention surprise at the timing and shift in the Company's sales strategy. Following this news, Sprinklr's stock price fell by $5.59 per share, or approximately 34% to close at $11.11 per share.

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr again announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr's core business and macro headwinds. The price of Sprinklr's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 Sprinklr's stock price fell to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprinklr shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com