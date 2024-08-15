SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 15, 2024.



OKX Wallet Team to Host X Spaces on Blockchain Links (Blinks)

The OKX Wallet team is excited to announce an upcoming X Spaces event focused on Blockchain Links (Blinks). This X Spaces will take place on August 15 at 3 PM UTC and will feature prominent voices from the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, including @saydialect, @izumi_Finance, @NeiroOnEthereum, @mumu_bull, @tybasegod, @ChompCoin, @AllYourBase_AYB, @gmgnai and @slerfsol.

Blinks, or Blockchain Links, are a groundbreaking innovation that enables seamless on-chain transactions via URLs. This functionality transforms websites and social media platforms into venues for blockchain interactions, making the process more accessible and user-friendly.

During the X Spaces session, the panel will delve into the intricacies of Blinks, discussing how they work, their benefits and why they are pivotal for the future of blockchain technology. Participants will have the opportunity to hear insights on how Blinks can enhance user experience by allowing transactions like token swaps and NFT trading directly from social media platforms with zero fees.

The OKX Wallet team recently added support for Solana's Blockchain Links, significantly enhancing the user experience by enabling seamless on-chain transactions. With Blinks, users can initiate Solana transactions directly from any website or social media platform that supports URLs, streamlining the process of engaging with blockchain assets.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.