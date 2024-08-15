Automotive Biometric Market to cross $3.8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive biometric market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 3.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advancements in automotive biometrics for transforming vehicle security and user interaction will drive the industry growth. Of late, automotive systems are integrating facial recognition and fingerprint scanning for seamless access and personalized settings. These technologies are also evolving for improving accuracy, speed, and adaptability to various conditions.

Increasing advancements, such as voice recognition and AI enhancements are further driving the adoption of biometric solutions into automotive design for enhanced safety and convenience, ultimately reshaping the way users interact with their vehicles. For instance, in September 2023, Mastercard and Mercedes-Benz launched an in-car payment partnership for Mercedes drivers in Germany for enabling digital payments via fingerprint at 3,600+ service stations. This collaboration was aimed at integrating automotive biometric technology for enhancing convenience and security for users on the road.

The automotive biometric market from the palm recognition segment in the automotive biometric industry is projected to expand at a significant growth rate from 2024 to 2032. This is due to the rising prominence of palm recognition technology in automotive biometrics for advancing vehicle security and user convenience. Automotive systems are integrating palm scanners for access control and personalized settings for offering a touchless and secure interaction experience. Moreover, rapid advancements will continue to refine these technologies for enhancing accuracy, speed, and reliability in diverse driving conditions.

The automotive biometric market from the vehicle security system segment is expected to experience significant growth at a substantial CAGR through 2032. The rising deployment of vehicle security systems in automotive biometrics is helping in leveraging advanced technologies to enhance safety and user convenience. The integration of biometric features like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning is leading to secured access and authentication. The strong focus on providing seamless, reliable security measures that adapt to various driving scenarios for ensuring robust protection against unauthorized access and enhancing overall vehicle security standards will add to the segment growth.

Asia Pacific automotive biometric market size may experience robust growth between 2024 and 2032, propelled by the rise in the number of accidents. Biometric technologies like driver monitoring systems and fatigue detection deployed with facial recognition are being integrated into vehicles to mitigate risks. For instance, in November 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ report on 'Road Accidents in India-2022' highlighted an 11.9% increase in accidents. The rising urgency for integrating advanced automotive biometric systems to enhance vehicle safety and mitigate risks on roads will favor the regional industry expansion.

Some of the top firms engaged in the automotive biometric market include Continental AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, Aware Inc., and Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. These market players are coming up with advanced technologies for enhanced vehicle security. For instance, in January 2024, Continental introduced the "Face Authentication Display," a biometric access control system that uses discreetly mounted cameras for user recognition on the vehicle’s B-pillar and driver display for ensuring secure vehicle access and ignition.

