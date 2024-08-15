2024 Hydraulic Fracturing Innovation Symposium (17th October 2024, Shanghai, China) - Showcasing the Latest Advancements in Hydraulic Fracturing

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy China Forum 2024 Hydraulic Fracturing Innovation Symposium" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Hydraulic Fracturing Innovation Symposium, is part of the 2024 14th Asia Pacific Shale & Unconventional Resources Conference which is being held from October 16-18, 2024, in Shanghai, China.

The Symposium will mark the fourth consecutive year and the eighth overall dedicated to advancing hydraulic fracturing technologies within the Energy China Forum (ECF). This event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in hydraulic fracturing.

The Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Innovation Symposium event takes place on day two of the full conference and will be held on Oct 17th 2024.

The ECF Hydraulic Fracturing Innovation Symposium has featured many distinguished speakers over the years, including:

Yu Shaoyong: Member of the International Petroleum Engineering Evaluation Committee (SPEE), who presented on "Fracture-Hit" in Horizontal Wells Completed with Multi-Stage Fracturing and Its Mitigation Solutions.

Member of the International Petroleum Engineering Evaluation Committee (SPEE), who presented on "Fracture-Hit" in Horizontal Wells Completed with Multi-Stage Fracturing and Its Mitigation Solutions. Lei Qu: Former Deputy Director of the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development, CNPC, who discussed Problems and Suggestions on Shale Oil and Gas Reservoir Stimulation Technology in China.

Former Deputy Director of the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development, CNPC, who discussed Problems and Suggestions on Shale Oil and Gas Reservoir Stimulation Technology in China. Zhou Fujian: Expert in Oil and Gas Reservoir Transformation and Protection, Professor at China University of Petroleum (Beijing), who reflected on Shale Oil Fracturing Transformation.

Expert in Oil and Gas Reservoir Transformation and Protection, Professor at China University of Petroleum (Beijing), who reflected on Shale Oil Fracturing Transformation. Lu Yunxiao: Chief Expert for Special Operations of Sinopec Engineering Company, who shared insights on the Development of Integrated Fracturing Technology for Shale Oil and Gas Geological Engineering.

Chief Expert for Special Operations of Sinopec Engineering Company, who shared insights on the Development of Integrated Fracturing Technology for Shale Oil and Gas Geological Engineering. Wen Qingzhi: Former Associate Professor at China University of Petroleum (East China), who introduced the New Stereoscopic Fully Support Network Fracturing Technology for Shale Oil and Gas.

The discussions at the Symposium will include the following technical categories:

Acid Fracturing

Fracture Modeling

Infill Wells and Frac Hits

Re-Fracturing

Case Histories

Fracture Well Performance Evaluation & Production Forecasting

Injection Well Fracturing

Regulatory Issues of Hydraulic Fracturing

Completion Hardware

New Materials for Fracturing

Deep Water Frac-Packs

Fracturing Fluids

Proppant Conductivity

Shale Oil & Tight Gas Fracturing

Environmental Challenges of Fracturing

Geothermal Stimulation

QA/QC in Fracturing

Water Management for Stimulation

Fracture Diagnostics

HP/HT Fracturing

Electric Drive Fracturing

Well Spacing and Placement

Conference Agenda:

1. Exclusive Access to Industry Leaders

Network with top experts, researchers, and industry leaders from around the globe.

Gain insights from keynote speakers who are pioneers in hydraulic fracturing technology and practices.

2. Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies (SHALE TECH INNOVATION EXHIBITION)

Highlight your company's innovations in smart fracturing techniques, eco-friendly fracturing fluids, advanced proppants, etc.

Participate in live demonstrations and showcase your latest equipment and tools to a targeted audience.

3. Case Studies and Best Practices

Learn from detailed case studies of successful hydraulic fracturing projects in key regions like the Sichuan and Qinshui Basins.

Understand the challenges and solutions in complex geological conditions from experienced technical teams

4. Interactive Workshops

Engage in hands-on workshops focusing on optimizing fracturing designs, real-time monitoring and control, and environmental protection.

Receive personalized advice and guidance from leading industry experts.

5. Market Trends and Future Opportunities

Analyze the latest trends in the hydraulic fracturing market and identify potential growth opportunities.

Explore how new technologies can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and minimize environmental impacts.

6. Understanding the Chinese Market

Gain valuable insights into the Chinese market, including regulatory frameworks and local business practices.

Explore opportunities for collaboration with major Chinese enterprises such as CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC, and Jereh Co., leveraging local expertise and resources to enhance your market entry and expansion strategies.

