Specialty Cellulose Market Report 2024, by Grade (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Ether, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), Nitrocellulose, Casings & Sponges) and Region

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for Specialty Cellulose, with an estimated share of 44% in 2024; the region is also likely to record the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 3.2%.

Specialty cellulose is a high-purity form of cellulose (dissolving pulp) derived from wood or cotton linters, distinguished by its minimal impurities and customizable properties such as solubility, viscosity, and reactivity. This environmentally friendly, biodegradable polymer is transformed into various cellulose derivatives, such as cellulose acetate used in filtration, sustainable plastics, and textiles, and cellulose ethers used in food and pharmaceutical applications, each tailored for specific high-performance applications.

This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Specialty Cellulose at a high level across all major geographic regions by grade. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2029.

Market Segmentation

Grade

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Nitrocellulose

Casings & Sponges

Other

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Specialty Cellulose market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market.

Companies Featured

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

AustroCel Hallein GmbH

Borregaard AS

Bracell SP Celulose Ltda.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Sappi Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Grades

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Grade

Specialty Cellulose Market Trends and Outlook

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

4. MAJOR PLAYERS

Key Global Producers of Specialty Cellulose

Key Global Producers of Cellulose Derivatives

5. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



