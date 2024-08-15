Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence 2020-2029

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2C Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Databook Subscription - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market is experiencing an upward trajectory, with expectations to grow by 16.4% annually and reach a value of US$633.2 billion in 2024. Beyond this immediate growth, a consistent increase is anticipated over the following five years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% predicted between 2024 and 2029. As a result, the gross merchandise value within this sector is projected to nearly double, climbing from US$543.8 billion in 2023 to over a trillion US dollars - specifically US$1,088.3 billion - by the end of 2029.

The Buy Now Pay Later payment industry, bolstered by elevated e-commerce penetration, is set to maintain its robust growth pattern. This dynamic market is comprehensively analyzed in the latest report, which includes a wealth of data-centric insights and market-specific strategies. Through a compilation of over 75 KPIs at the country level, the report offers an authoritative perspective on this rapidly evolving sector, its consumer behaviors, and retail spending dynamics.



Buy Now Pay Later Adoption on the Rise



The increase in Buy Now Pay Later adoption is attributed to a diverse range of driving factors across the world. In regions such as Latin America and Africa, the uptake of BNPL schemes is largely fuelled by the unbanked and underbanked populations. Meanwhile, Europe is observing a higher utilization of this payment solution in response to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis. In the Middle East, the proliferation of BNPL is not limited to essentials; luxury purchases are also being transacted through these schemes. Similarly, in the Asia Pacific, India and Southeast Asian countries are anticipated to spearhead the market's accelerated growth.



Strategic Alliances Enhancing Product Reach



With increased demand for credit services worldwide, BNPL providers are forging strategic partnerships to extend their reach and amplify gross merchandise value. Notable collaborations include that between Klarna and Walmart Canada, and another between Zip Co. and Primer, signaling an inclusive strategy to penetrate further into both established and emerging BNPL markets. Such alliances are expected to continue in the near term, propelling the sector's expansion.



Entry of New Firms and Innovative Solutions



As the sector flourishes, companies are introducing innovative BNPL payment services to capitalize on this burgeoning demand. Tech giants like Google Pay have announced partnerships with established BNPL providers, with plans to expand these solutions on a global scale. This trend is set to enhance the competitive landscape, spurring further innovation in the industry over the years to come.



Increasing Regulatory Focus



Accompanying market expansion, the regulatory environment is becoming increasingly robust. Central banks, particularly in the Middle East, have commenced introducing new oversight requirements for BNPL services. These not only cover licensing and operation norms but also encompass a wide spectrum of regulatory frameworks designed to ensure information security and financial stability. Noteworthy developments include regulatory measures introduced by the UAE Central Bank and proposals for new legislation in the state of New York, the first such initiative in the United States.



The findings of this report demarcate a clear growth trajectory for the Buy Now Pay Later market and represent a crucial resource for understanding the multi-faceted nature of this emerging financial service industry.



Companies Featured

Wipei

PagoMisCuentas

Uala

Afterpay

Zippay

Humm

OpenPay

Payright

Affirm

After Pay

Klarna

Sezzle

Paypal

Alipay

Tencent

JD Baitio

Meituan

Alma

Cofidis

RatePay

Afterpay

Simpl

PineLabs

Zest Money

Paytm

Lazypay

Akulaku

Kredivo

Atome

Splitit

GoJek Paylater

Klarna

ScalePay

Mash and Domec JV

SplittyPay

Aspira

Lipa Later

Miti

Flexpay Technologies

Julla

Nelo

Kueski

finvero

Aplazo

Atrato

PayQart

CD Care

Buynowpaylater.com

Jumia Flex

Carnon

TendoPay

Cashalo

BillEase

Plentina

Zip

Mokka

Halva

Tinkoff

Zoodpay

Mobicred

More Tyme

Payflex

Pay Just Now

PayUp

Shopee PayLater

Zilingo

PowerBuy

Pacepay

Tabby

Postpay

Tamara

Spotii

Clearpay

Paypal Credit

Laybuy

Paypal

Affirm

Futurepay

Addi

Cleo

DiniePay

Truepay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/achjg9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.