Orderly Network Integrates FUNL.AI, the First Automated AI Agent for Omnichain DeFi Trading

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 liquidity layer Orderly Network, is pleased to announce its partnership with FUNL.AI, an automated DeFi trading agent based on Telegram. The partnership will reinvent DeFi through autonomous AI agents that automate and simplify trading for users via Telegram, leveraging Orderly’s robust omnichain infrastructure.



By integrating with Orderly Network, FUNL.AI users can now access a vast omnichain liquidity that supports over 20 DeFi protocols, 400k active traders, and boasts a total trading volume of over $70 billion - all powered by the Orderly Chain.infrastructure.

Integrating with Orderly, FUNL.AI users are set to experience a new paradigm in DeFi trading where the combined prowess of AI agents and a vast liquidity base unveils new possibilities for portfolio optimization – all within Telegram. This is exemplified in benefits such as:

Omnichain Trading Experience: Users can readily deploy their favorite FUNL.AI automated trading tools to enjoy unrivaled omnichain trading powered by Orderly. This includes perps trading with over 50X leverage across assets, instant cross-chain token sniping, and seamless cross-chain asset transfers across Base and other Orderly supported networks.

Unrivaled Liquidity for Perps Trading: Orderly’s shared liquidity model offers deep liquidity, tighter spreads, and minimal slippage across 50+ asset pairs to support high-volume trading multiple chains.

CEX-like Execution Speeds: Orderly’s infrastructure facilitates low-latency and high-frequency trading (HFT), suitable for advanced strategies, matching the execution speed of centralized exchanges while maintaining autonomy of DEX trading.

An AI-Powered Optimal User Experience: Orderly Network offers an intuitive interface suitable to pro traders and beginners. Merged with the agility and responsiveness of FUNL’s AI agents, traders can experience a front-row seat at the precipice of next-gen onchain trading.

FUNL.AI is set to run an autonomous AI agent on Orderly which effectively harnesses Orderly’s ecosystem to offer a rich trading experience to users, simplifying derivatives trading and automating trading strategies using Telegram. This integration is bullish for traders who can now avoid human errors and limitations by harnessing the power of AI for efficient perps trading. Trades on FUNL.AI are settled alongside trades on other Orderly-supported protocols, creating a truly omnichain experience with cross-chain deposits, withdrawals, token sniping, and advanced trading.

“We're thrilled to join forces with Orderly. Their orderbook provides the robust foundation we require to expand Funl's capabilities and reach new heights. Orderly's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we're confident this partnership will redefine the decentralized automated trading landscape,” said DeFi Vlad, co-founder and CTO of Funl.

The integration also holds tremendous benefits for Orderly. First, Orderly’s stance as the foremost trading infrastructure in DeFi is further consolidated with the deployment of FUNL’s autonomous AI agent on the Orderly omnichain orderbook infrastructure. Additionally, Orderly will benefit from ecosystem growth, increasing the number of active protocols, leading to higher trading volume and increased user activities.

“Orderly Network has been at the pinnacle of DeFi innovation since its inception. Integrating FUNL.AI is of strategic importance in our quest for seamless DeFi trading, said Arjun Arora, COO of Orderly Network. We are proud to be the first derivatives trading infrastructure that fully keys into the AI trading primitive, and are upbeat that this would mark a new era for improved DeFi trading efficiency and profit maximization.”

FUNL.AI is set to dominate DeFi trading and introduce the next billion adopters to Web3. Its integration with Orderly Network will provide an unparalleled trading experience in the years to come. Orderly is proud to play a major role in this evolution, we will continue on this path by expanding our ecosystem through strategic integration and innovative product development.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that’s open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

Learn more at orderly.network

About FUNL.AI

FUNL.AI is an autonomous AI trading agent that helps users seamlessly trade across DEXes. The platform provides users with diverse AI trading tools that cater to the differing needs and risk appetite of traders, all within Telegram. Primarily on Base Network, FUNL.AI now offers simplified trading across EVM and nonEVM chains, powered by its integration with Orderly Network.

Learn more about FUNL.AI: www.funl.ai