Menopause Care Management: A Rising Priority for Global Health

As the global population ages, more attention should be paid to the needs of individuals aged 45 to 55, particularly women in the perimenopausal and menopausal stages. Women aged 45 and above are at a crucial stage in terms of professional and personal responsibilities; however, they are challenged by menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mental health conditions, which can impact their daily activities.

Several innovations in the industry address the multifaceted needs of menopausal women, including technologies and trends such as wearable technologies, virtual care solutions, dietary supplements, digital platforms, skin care/hair care products, and food supplements and beverages. Hence, various industries, including digital health, medical/wellness devices, cosmetics, and food, can innovate in this space to improve quality of life and cater to a community that spends one-third of its life in the menopausal/post-menopausal stage battling debilitating symptoms.



One of the major challenges facing menopause care solution adoption is the lack of awareness; nevertheless, digital health (mobile app) companies are trying to alleviate this challenge by offering educational resources and community support as part of their services. This makes women feel understood and comfortable to seek help, which creates a loyal user base.



The menopause care management technology industry has been underserved for many years. Rising awareness and purchasing power have changed the dynamics, fueling a spurt of innovative technologies and holistic health solutions that women seek at this stage of their lives.

This study identifies growth drivers and restraints, new technology platforms, and growth opportunities and offers a growth outlook. It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers and acquisitions, funding, and partnerships for stakeholders and industry participants to leverage.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Improving User Accessibility Through Strategic Partnerships with Payers

Clinical Validation of Supplements for Menopause Care

Research to Develop Targeted Therapeutics for Menopause Care

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Menopause

A Brief Explanation of a Woman's Transition into Menopause

A Multitude of Symptoms Create Opportunities for Novel Technological Solutions

General Trends Indicate Higher Penetration of Nutraceuticals, Apps, and Wellness Devices for Menopause Management

Current Unmet Needs in Menopause Care

Areas of Research for Improved Menopause Care

Technological Advancements

Adoption Potential and Growth of Menopause Technologies

Emerging Approaches to Tackle Menopause Symptoms

Virtual Health Technologies to Manage Menopausal Symptoms

Key Participants in Menopause-related Virtual Care Platforms

Wearable Devices to Alleviate Menopausal Symptoms

Major Wearable Device Participants in the Menopause Care Management Technology Industry

Major Wellness Device Participants in the Menopause Care Management Technology Industry

Wearables and Wellness Devices to Alleviate Menopausal Symptoms

The Nutraceutical Approach to Menopause Care Management

Supplement Developers' Focus is on Providing Holistic Care for Menopause

Therapeutics to Alleviate Menopausal Symptoms

Personal Care and Wellness is an Emerging Market in the Menopause Care Management Technology Industry

Sexual Wellness and Functional Foods

Skin and Hair Care Products

Menopause Diagnostic Developments

Factors Paving the Way for Increased Technology Adoption

Global Adoption and Future Developments in Menopause Care

Adoption and Development of Menopause Care Technologies

Innovative Products in the Development Stage

The Menopause Care Industry - What is Next?

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Spin-offs to Introduce New Products

Menopause Care Strategic Partnerships

Horizontal Mergers in Digital Health to Expand and Strengthen Virtual Services

The Growth of Funding Opportunities in Digital Care for Menopause

Trends in the Stakeholder Ecosystem

