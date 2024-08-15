South Africa Printing Industry Analysis Report 2024: Opportunities in Educational Books, Large Format Printing for Outdoor Advertising, Packaging, Retail Leaflets, and Security Printing

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Printing Industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on South Africa's printing industry provides an in-depth analysis of the sector, covering key aspects such as digitisation, newspaper and magazine circulation, manufacturing output, revenue, and capacity utilisation.

It highlights the influence of factors like input costs, technology, innovation, and new opportunities. The report profiles 67 companies, including state-owned Government Printing Works and major players like Media24, Novus, CTP, Bidvest, Mpact, and Nampak, along with label and packaging printers and printing franchises.

The industry has been significantly disrupted by the rise of digital media, leading to a sharp decline in demand for printed newspapers and magazines. Despite the presence of around 1,600 printing companies in South Africa, the market is dominated by large, listed companies with long-term contracts for high-volume orders. However, there are growth opportunities in packaging, retail, advertising, and security printing for African governments, which are helping to diversify revenue streams. Digital printing, particularly for short-run and variable orders, has also fostered the growth of small print shops.

Market trends indicate increased adoption of digital printing to reduce costs and attract customers, alongside industry innovation, consolidation, and diversification, especially in environmentally-friendly printing practices. However, the industry continues to decline, exacerbated by the shift to digital media and the impact of the pandemic.

Companies that can invest in digital printing technology and expand into areas like packaging, retail, and educational book printing may find growth opportunities. Expansion into African markets is expected to be a critical strategy for diversification.

Opportunities

Book printing (especially education).

Large format printing for the outdoor advertising industry.

Printing onto packaging.

Retail leaflet printing.

Security printing (such as ID documents, passports).

Challenges

Digital printing uptake remains slow.

Expensive and insecure local paper supply.

Lack of demand for printing.

There is a lack of industry data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

ANNEXURE 1 - List of Relevant Legislation

APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players

Companies Featured

180 Degree Digital Print CC

ABC Printers (Pty) Ltd

Afripack (Pty) Ltd

Altstadt Printing CC

Apple Print And Packaging CC

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Associated Printing (Pty) Ltd

Beith Digital (Pty) Ltd

Benchmark Signage (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Paperplus (Pty) Ltd

Businessprint (Pty) Ltd

Colour Display Print (Pty) Ltd

Colourtone Aries (Pty) Ltd

Creda Communications (Pty) Ltd

CTP Ltd

Finishing Post (Pty) Ltd (The)

Fishwicks Retail Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Formeset Print (Pty) Ltd

G M Graphix (Pty) Ltd

Golden Era Printers And Stationers BOPS (Pty) Ltd

Government Printing Works (The)

Hirt And Carter (Pty) Ltd

HP Labelling (Pty) Ltd

HR Lithographic Printers CC

IM Design Factory (Pty) Ltd

International Trimmings And Labels SA (Pty) Ltd

Jean And Ian Short CC

Jetline Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Kadimah Trading Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Knox Printing Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Kwik Printing Works CC

Lebone Litho Printers (Pty) Ltd

Lexlines Press (Pty) Ltd

Lotus Litho (Pty) Ltd

MCC Label Paarl South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Media24 (Pty) Ltd

Minuteman Press International (Branch Of Minuteman Press International Inc)

Mortimer Offset (Pty) Ltd

Mpact Ltd

Multiprint Litho (Pty) Ltd

Nampak Products Ltd

Novus Holdings Ltd

Oranje Drukkery (Pty) Ltd

Printafoil (Pty) Ltd

Pro Bind Print Finishing (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Touch Dies CC

Rand Data Forms (Pty) Ltd

Ren-Media CC

RPC Astrapak (Pty) Ltd

SA Label Printers (Pty) Ltd

Sacks Packaging (Pty) Ltd

Screen Image CC

Screenline (1971) (Pty) Ltd

Shereno Printers CC

Shumani Mills Communications (Pty) Ltd

Sign And Seal Labels (Pty) Ltd

Tandym Print (Pty) Ltd

Taurus Packaging (Pty) Ltd

Tetra Pak South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Thornbird Trade And Invest 100 (Pty) Ltd

Tropic Plastic And Packaging Industry (Pty) Ltd

Tshwane Press (Pty) Ltd

Tygan Digital And Signage (Pty) Ltd

Universal Labels (Pty) Ltd

USS Graphics International (Pty) Ltd

UVP Veltopak (Pty) Ltd

Zelpy 1624 (Pty) Ltd

