South Africa Printing Industry Analysis Report 2024: Opportunities in Educational Books, Large Format Printing for Outdoor Advertising, Packaging, Retail Leaflets, and Security Printing

This report on South Africa's printing industry provides an in-depth analysis of the sector, covering key aspects such as digitisation, newspaper and magazine circulation, manufacturing output, revenue, and capacity utilisation.
It highlights the influence of factors like input costs, technology, innovation, and new opportunities. The report profiles 67 companies, including state-owned Government Printing Works and major players like Media24, Novus, CTP, Bidvest, Mpact, and Nampak, along with label and packaging printers and printing franchises.
The industry has been significantly disrupted by the rise of digital media, leading to a sharp decline in demand for printed newspapers and magazines. Despite the presence of around 1,600 printing companies in South Africa, the market is dominated by large, listed companies with long-term contracts for high-volume orders. However, there are growth opportunities in packaging, retail, advertising, and security printing for African governments, which are helping to diversify revenue streams. Digital printing, particularly for short-run and variable orders, has also fostered the growth of small print shops.
Market trends indicate increased adoption of digital printing to reduce costs and attract customers, alongside industry innovation, consolidation, and diversification, especially in environmentally-friendly printing practices. However, the industry continues to decline, exacerbated by the shift to digital media and the impact of the pandemic.
Companies that can invest in digital printing technology and expand into areas like packaging, retail, and educational book printing may find growth opportunities. Expansion into African markets is expected to be a critical strategy for diversification.
Opportunities
- Book printing (especially education).
- Large format printing for the outdoor advertising industry.
- Printing onto packaging.
- Retail leaflet printing.
- Security printing (such as ID documents, passports).
Challenges
- Digital printing uptake remains slow.
- Expensive and insecure local paper supply.
- Lack of demand for printing.
- There is a lack of industry data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
ANNEXURE 1 - List of Relevant Legislation
APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players
Companies Featured
