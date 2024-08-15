Ink Additives Market to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ink Additives Market is projected to be worth USD 3.7 billion in revenue by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising enhancement of ink additives to improve durability and color vibrancy will drive the market growth. Lately, researchers are developing new formulations that increase resistance to fading and smudging. In addition, these additives will continue evolving to meet the growing demands for sustainable and high-performance inks.

The rapid advancements in printing technology are also ensuring that printed materials maintain their quality over longer periods and under various environmental conditions. For instance, in June 2023, Evonik launched TEGO® Rad 2550, a slip and defoamer additive for radiation-curing inks and coatings. This innovation advanced ink additives by enhancing print quality and durability for meeting the evolving industry needs for high-performance printing solutions.

Growing demand for defoamers

The defoamers segment in the ink additives market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2024 and 2032. This expansion is due to the rising use of defoamers in playing a crucial role in ink additives for reducing foam formation during printing processes for ensuring smooth application and quality output. Researchers are continuously refining defoamer formulations to improve efficiency and compatibility with various ink compositions. Subsequently, defoamers are increasingly engineered to address sustainability concerns for biodegradable options and reducing environmental impacts. Rising importance for enhancing print quality across diverse printing applications along with the evolution of ink technology will drive the segment growth.

Rising preference in publishing & commercial printing

Ink additives market size from the publishing & commercial printing application segment is expected to experience growth at a substantial CAGR through 2032. This can be attributed to the strong usage of ink additives in enhancing print quality and durability across the publishing and commercial printing industries. These additives help in improving color vibrancy and ensuring ink adherence to various surfaces. Furthermore, the surging developments to optimize print performance and environmental sustainability will add to the product application scope.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Europe ink additives market is expected to showcase robust growth between 2024 and 2032 due to the growing emphasis on high-quality printing, driven by advancements in the packaging sector. Additive manufacturers are continuously innovating to meet these demands by developing additives that enhance color vibrancy, durability, and sustainability. The evolving packaging requirements in the region are also necessitating additives that offer improved performance and environmental compatibility to meet stringent regulatory standards and consumer expectations.

Ink Additives Market Players

Some of the top firms engaged in the ink additives industry include Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company., Elementis plc, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation and Solvay S.A. These market players are increasingly forming strategic partnerships for innovations to expand their offerings. For instance, in February 2024, INX partnered with BioCote® to introduce the INXShield line of coatings for product packaging. These coatings integrate BioCote’s antimicrobial technology with INX’s proven solutions for enhancing packaging cleanliness and durability.

