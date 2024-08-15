Mortgage securing the bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund has been released

Baltic Horizon Fund requested Triniti Collateral Agent IX OÜ, a company that acts as the agent (the “Agent”) in relation to 5-year floating rate bonds maturing in 2028 (the “Bonds”), to release the collateral encumbering the property by BH Meraki UAB with the first ranking mortgage to secure the obligations of the Issuer deriving from the Bonds (the “Collateral”).

Under Clause 10.2 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Agent shall give consent and take immediately all actions that the Agent as the holder of the Collateral should reasonably take with the purpose to release the Collateral, provided that the mandatory partial early redemption of the Bonds as stipulated in Clause 12.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds has been completed in full. The mandatory partial early redemption of the Bonds was completed on 8 July 2024 .

Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that the Collateral has now been released.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.