Healthcare BPO Business Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $641.5 Billion by 2030 - Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing, Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand

The global market for Healthcare BPO is estimated at US$342.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$641.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the healthcare BPO market is driven by several factors, including the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce operational costs while improving care quality, the increasing complexity of healthcare administration, and the ongoing digitization of patient data. Healthcare reforms across various countries, which often aim to increase the quality and affordability of care, also create opportunities for BPO providers as organizations seek to comply with new regulatory standards without escalating costs.

Additionally, the growing focus on patient satisfaction and the shift towards value-based care models require efficient and effective management of healthcare processes, further bolstering the demand for specialized BPO services. The technological advancements that enable the secure and compliant handling of sensitive health data also contribute to the expansion of the market, as do the scaling requirements of global healthcare providers looking to serve more patients effectively. These drivers ensure that healthcare BPO remains a dynamic and evolving field, crucial to the functioning of modern healthcare systems.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Provider Service segment, which is expected to reach US$234.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.5%. The Payer Service segment is also set to grow at 9.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $131.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $34.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 397 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $342.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $641.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Outlook

Segment Review

Healthcare BPO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Leading Players in the Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market by Revenue Share (in %): 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System

Regulatory Challenges Inflate the Demand for Healthcare BPO

ICD-10 Coding Standards and Impending Adoption of ICD-11 Standards: Potential for BPO Providers

With Many Benefits of Cloud Computing, "The Cloud" Comes With a Silver Lining for BPO Service Providers Struggling to Remain Cost Competitive in the Era of Value Based Care

Inherent Advantages of Cloud Computing Make "The Cloud" a Game Changer in the Healthcare BPO Industry: Benefits of Cloud Measured in % Efficiency Improvements & Cost Reduction

Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Maximize Revenue Collection Operations

Global Market for Revenue Cycle Management: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand

Rise in Healthcare Industry Consolidation Boosts Growth Opportunities

Select M&A Deals Involving Large Healthcare Firms

Healthcare BPO Market for Pharma Sector

Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2024E

Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers

Major Pharma Drugs Losing Patents

Healthcare Analytics Services Address the Challenge of High Data Volumes

Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

IBM Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza Group Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development

Tata Group

Concentrix Corporation

Genpact Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

IQVIA

