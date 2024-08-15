Automotive Vacuumless Braking Market Report 2024 - Increased Focus on Lightweight Vehicle Components Strengthens Business Case for Vacuumless Brakes

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Vacuumless Braking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Vacuumless Braking was valued at an estimated US$6.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the vacuumless braking market is driven by several factors, including stringent safety regulations, the proliferation of electric and hybrid vehicles, and technological advancements in braking systems. Regulatory bodies worldwide are imposing stricter safety standards that require more reliable and effective braking systems, thus pushing automakers to adopt advanced technologies such as vacuumless braking.



The surge in electric and hybrid vehicle sales further fuels this demand, as these vehicles necessitate braking systems that can operate independently of traditional engine vacuum. Moreover, continuous improvements in electronic control technologies enhance the efficiency and reliability of vacuumless braking systems, making them more attractive to both manufacturers and consumers. This convergence of regulatory pressure, market shifts towards electric mobility, and technological innovation forms a robust foundation for the expansion of the vacuumless braking industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Cars Application segment, which is expected to reach US$7.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Commercial Vehicles Application segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Electrification of Vehicles Spurs Demand for Vacuumless Braking Systems

Advancements in Brake Technology Propel the Development of Vacuumless Systems

Increased Focus on Lightweight Vehicle Components Strengthens Business Case for Vacuumless Brakes

Consumer Demand for Enhanced Vehicle Performance Drives Adoption of Advanced Braking Systems

Growth in Luxury and High-Performance Vehicle Sectors Drives Market Expansion

Global Expansion of Automotive Manufacturing Opens New Markets for Vacuumless Braking

Advent of Connected Cars and IoT Enhances Potential for Vacuumless Braking Systems

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Vacuumless Braking Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADVICS, Aptiv, Bosch Mobility Solutions, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

ADVICS

Aptiv

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Brembo

Continental Automotive Technologies

Cummins

Disc Brakes Australia

Haldex

HELLA

Hitachi

Shanghai KTG Auto Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42avup

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment