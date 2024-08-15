India Data Center Colocation Industry Research 2024: Lucrative Opportunities with Rise in Demand for Hyperscale Colocation Services, Investments in Edge Data Centers, and Sustainability & Green Energy

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India commands a dominant position in South Asia for data center colocation services, accounting for approximately 92% of the region's market share. This leadership is expected to persist in the coming years, driven by robust demand from hyperscale cloud providers, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, content providers, and artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Competition in India is intensifying with the emergence of domestic players such as Yotta Infrastructure and Adani Group, alongside global giants, including Equinix and Colt, focused on service differentiation. However, operational complexities in data centers and the high costs associated with real estate and power remain challenges for existing colocation providers and potential new entrants.

The surge in demand for hyperscale data center capacity stems from enterprises migrating their IT infrastructure to the public cloud, the impact of the rapid rise in AI adoption, heightened consumer reliance on cloud-based app/OTT services, and substantial growth in internet data consumption. Hyperscale requirements are anticipated to be the primary growth driver in the colocation industry moving forward. Demand from enterprise and retail sectors, particularly in BFSI and IT, will bolster market expansion.



Companies increasingly favor colocation data centers over establishing their own facilities to minimize capital expenditure, enhance operational efficiencies, and utilize advanced infrastructure. The pandemic has accelerated this shift, underscoring the importance of colocation facilities in ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Rise in Demand for Hyperscale Colocation Data Center Services in India

Increasing Investments in Edge Data Centers

Growing Need for Sustainability and Green Energy

Competitive Landscape

Adani Group

Colt

CtrlS

Equinix

NTT Netmagic

Nxtradata

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia India

Yotta Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Indian Data Center Colocation Services Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics in the Indian Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Indian Datacenter Colocation Services Revenue Forecast

South Asian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Other Market Trends in the Indian Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Competitive Landscape in Indian Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape and Supply-side Analysis

Location Analysis

