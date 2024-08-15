Pulp and Paper Processing Chemical Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 57.49 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.4% | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pulp and Paper Processing Chemical Market is projected to reach US$ 57.49 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 28.16 billion in 2024, according to the latest industry analysis released by Fact.MR.



A key factor that is driving market growth for pulp and paper processing chemicals is the rising demand for specialty papers, which are used in high-end printing, packaging, and specialized applications. Businesses utilize processing chemical treatment to achieve desirable properties in specialist papers, such as enhanced strength, greater brightness, and outstanding printability. With the growing market for these high-value items, advanced chemical formulations that meet these special needs are becoming increasingly important.

East Asia is projected to hold a substantial market position throughout the forecast period. The market is expanding in the region due to the growing e-Commerce industry and the tightening laws and restrictions around the use of plastic in these countries. In addition, the region's capacity for large-scale manufacturing and its efforts in modernizing paper mills are driving the need for chemical processing.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global pulp and paper processing chemical market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is projected to account for 38.4% of the global market share by 2034.

of the global market share by 2034. The United States is estimated to account for 74.6% market share in the North American region in 2024.

market share in the North American region in 2024. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market in China is expected to generate revenue worth US$ 12.51 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Based on product form, bleaching chemicals are projected to generate revenue worth US$ 19.87 billion by 2034.

by 2034. In the North American region, sales of pulp and paper processing chemicals are projected to reach US$ 16.73 billion by 2034.



“Prominent pulp and paper processing chemical manufacturers are funding research and development to come up with novel ideas that will improve the efficiency and quality of paper goods,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pulp and Paper Processing Chemical Market:

Leading pulp and paper processing chemical companies are BASF SE, Clariant, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Kemira, Nouryon, DowDupont, Imerys, Richards Chemicals & Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Univar Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

High Popularity of Bleaching Chemicals Across the Globe:

Bleaching chemicals are expected to hold a large part of the global market share. Because recycling and using recycled paper are becoming more important, bleaching chemicals are in high demand when compared to other product types. Bleaching agents are chemicals that are necessary to efficiently turn recycled fibers into high-quality paper products.

With the growing popularity of environment-friendly and sustainable practices, effective deinking and bleaching chemicals are becoming more important. These materials are required to remove colorants, inks, and other impurities from recycled paper, enhancing the brightness and quality of the final paper product.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent chemical firms for pulp and paper processing are allocating resources to research and development in order to generate novel solutions that improve the productivity and caliber of paper goods. Research on creating more sophisticated chemicals for particular uses, like enhanced optical qualities, environmentally acceptable formulations, water-resistance coatings, and others, is one of these endeavors.

Pulp and Paper Processing Chemical Industry News:

Recovered sodium sulfate (SS) from the production of viscose staple fiber (VSF) was used by Grasim Industries Ltd. to launch EcoSodium, a revolutionary sustainable solution, in May 2024. EcoSodium limits wastewater outflow, which significantly reduces environmental impact. In keeping with Grasim's commitment to global best practices, this innovation ensures sustainability in sodium sulfate recovery.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pulp and paper processing chemical market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product form (bleaching chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals, basic chemicals) and application (paperboards, wrapping & packaging paper, printing & writing, sanitary & household tissues, newsprint), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Pulp and Paper Processing Chemical Market Research

By Product Form:

Bleaching Chemicals

Process Chemicals

Functional Chemicals

Basic Chemicals

By Application:

Paperboards

Wrapping & Packaging Paper

Printing & Writing

Sanitary & Household Tissues

Newsprint



