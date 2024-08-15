North America and Europe Micromobility Sharing Profitability and Business Model Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micromobility Sharing Profitability and Business Model Analysis, North America and Europe, 2023 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report sizes and forecasts the micromobility sharing market from 2023 to 2030 for North America and Europe. The report will benefit technology solution providers, micromobility sharing operators, policymakers, and a host of other industry participants.
The micromobility sharing industry is rapidly expanding, fueled by the promise of sustainable urban transportation and convenient last-mile connectivity. The path to profitability, however, remains complex and elusive for many operators. This study examines the multifaceted landscape of micromobility, analyzing the strategic drivers and challenges faced by key participants, such as Bird, micromobility.com (Helbiz), Ryde, Marti Technologies, Donkey Republic, and Bike Share Toronto.
Through a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational models, market strategies, and external factors, this study uncovers the key ingredients for success in this dynamic industry. The study highlights the importance of strategic market selection, operational efficiency, diversified revenue streams, data-driven decision making, and adaptability in navigating the evolving micromobility landscape.
Moreover, the study delves into the critical challenges hindering profitability, including seasonality, operational costs, intense competition, regulatory hurdles, and fleet management complexities. By dissecting these obstacles, the study provides valuable insights and recommendations for both established operators and newcomers seeking to carve a sustainable path to profitability in the burgeoning micromobility sector.
In addition, this study offers a comprehensive and strategic overview of the micromobility industry, providing the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and drive innovation in this transformative transportation sector.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Multimodal Integration
- Focus on Improving Safety
- Swappable Battery Infrastructure
The scope of the research includes the following:
- Revenue and cost analysis of key micromobility sharing segments: eBike sharing, bike sharing, and eScooter sharing
- Fleet and gross market value forecast for the shared micromobility segments
- In-depth financial analysis of 6 micromobility sharing operators: Marti Technologies, Bird, micromobility.com, Ryde, Bike Share Toronto, and Donkey Republic
- Revenue
- Trips
- Fleet size
- Operating profit
- Gross profit
- Revenue, cost, and gross profit per trip
- Strategic advantages these companies have that could help them achieve profitability
- Challenges hindering these companies from achieving profitability
- Growth opportunities in this segment
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Micromobility Sharing Segment
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Micromobility Sharing Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- eScooter Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition
- Bike Sharing - Market Segmentation and Definition
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors by Region
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- GMR and Fleet Size Forecast
- GMR Forecast by Segment
- GMR Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Fleet Size Forecast by Segment
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Revenue and Cost Analysis of the Micromobility Sharing Segment
- Brief Overview of the Top Participants in Each Segment
- Participants Involved in the Micromobility Sharing Value Chain
- Cost Incurred in Launching a Micromobility Sharing Business
- Micromobility Sharing - Revenue Models
- Definition of Financial Terminologies
- Revenue and Gross Profit Analysis of Select Participants
- Fleet Size and Average trips per vehicle per day Analysis of Select Participants
- eScooter Sharing Revenue and Cost Analysis
- eBike Sharing Revenue and Cost Analysis
- Traditional Bike Sharing Revenue and Cost Analysis
- Key Strategies for Micromobility Profitability
- Profitability Hurdles in Micromobility
Growth Generator - Micromobility Sharing Operator Analysis
- Marti Technologies - Business Model
- Marti Technologies - Financial and Operational Performance
- Marti Technologies - Strategic Advantages
- Marti Technologies - Profitability Challenges
- Bird - Business Model
- Bird - Financial and Operational Performance
- Bird - Strategic Advantages
- Bird - Profitability Challenges
- micromobility.com (Helbiz) - Business Model
- micromobility.com - Financial and Operational Performance
- micromobility.com - Strategic Advantages
- micromobility.com - Profitability Challenges
- Ryde - Business Model
- Ryde - Financial and Operational Performance
- Ryde - Strategic Advantages
- Ryde - Profitability Challenges
- Bike Share Toronto - Business Model
- Bike Share Toronto - Financial and Operational Performance
- Bike Share Toronto - Strategic Advantages
- Bike Share Toronto - Profitability Challenges
- Donkey Republic - Business Model
- Donkey Republic - Financial and Operational Performance
- Donkey Republic - Strategic Advantages
- Donkey Republic - Profitability Challenges
Best Practices Recognition
