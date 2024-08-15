DFAS Limestone Has Partnered with Husson University for Workforce Development

BANGOR, MAINE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Limestone, employees can now take courses and work toward certificates and degrees at Husson University at a discounted rate thanks to an agreement between the government organization and the educational institution.

The partnership allows those who work at DFAS Limestone a tuition discount on courses toward undergraduate degrees, master’s degrees, certificates, customized education and internships.

“We’re thrilled to champion the higher education and continuing education of Maine’s workforce. We have a long history of supporting the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Limestone with accounting and business classes. This agreement solidifies this ongoing commitment and is a testament to our effectiveness,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business. “At Husson University, we provide students with the knowledge they need to help organizations in all sectors thrive.”

DFAS Limestone joins other notable organizations in Maine including the Maine Hospital Association, L.L.Bean, The Jackson Laboratory and Bangor Savings Bank in choosing Husson as their education partner.

Those taking advantage of the partnership must first successfully apply for a certificate, a non-capped undergraduate degree, and — for those who have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognized, accredited institution — a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

“A highly-skilled workforce is essential to productivity and success in all sectors. We are looking forward to helping Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Limestone, strengthen their workforce through ongoing education,” said President Lynne Coy-Ogan.

Offering an array of undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and certificates that can be taken on campus or online, the College of Business at Husson University is dedicated to providing students with an education that leads to career success. For more information about Husson University’s College of Business visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/ .

