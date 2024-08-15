Connected Diabetes Care Innovations and Growth Opportunity Analysis 2024: Funding, Emerging Digital Diabetes Care Technologies, and Partnerships Shaping the Future of Global Diabetes Care

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Diabetes Care: Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides insights into advancements in CGMs, insulin delivery technologies, and artificial pancreas. The study also analyzes funding, emerging digital diabetes care technologies, and partnerships shaping the future of global diabetes care.



The preference for diabetes self-assessment using wearable CGMs instead of finger-stick blood sugar testing is increasing, especially in type 1 diabetics (T1D). HbA1c and time-in-range are currently the preferred biomarkers for diabetes monitoring applications. Emerging diet and fitness tracking apps help support general well-being and prevent the onset of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

The use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the predictive capabilities of these apps by providing predictive insights on physiological markers, including the prediction of blood glucose levels. Conventional prescription medications for type 2 diabetes (T2D) comprise oral drugs. Still, there is a rising use of insulin for T2D management, especially for patients who are unable to manage blood sugar levels with oral medicines. Insulin continues to be a mainstay for treating T1D patients, with continuous advances in insulin delivery platforms.



Hybrid closed-loop systems or artificial pancreas are fast emerging as a preferred treatment option for optimally managing T1D. These systems typically comprise a CGM, an insulin pump, and an advanced algorithm that facilitates cross talk between the monitoring and delivery platforms for managing blood sugar levels continuously. The rising use of wearable monitoring devices connected through smartphone apps has enabled several app-based personalized recommendations and actionable predictive insights for improved diabetes management, leading to digital therapeutics development.

The study answers the following questions:

What are the key technological advancements in CGM devices and insulin delivery platforms?

Who are the key innovators across device-based diabetes care platforms?

How are funding and partnership trends likely to impact the diabetes care device industry?

What are the emerging trends for digital diabetes care?

What are the growth opportunities for digital diabetes management?

Growth Opportunity Universe

Noninvasive Connected Glucose Sensors

Miniaturized Wearable Artificial Pancreas

Oral Insulin

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Diabetes Care Sector

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Diabetes Care Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Diabetes Prevalence and Associated Health Risks

Snapshot of Digital Diabetes Care

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Glucose Monitoring Technologies

Overview of Wearable CGMs

Snapshot of the CGM Landscape

Analysis of CGMs and Related Apps

Emerging CGM Innovations

Key Takeaways and Outlook

HCL Insulin Delivery Systems

Overview of HCL Insulin Delivery Systems

Snapshot of the Artificial Pancreas Landscape

Analysis of Artificial Pancreas Systems and Related Apps

Emerging Innovations Across the HCL Landscape

Key Takeaways and Outlook

Insulin Delivery Technologies

Overview of Insulin Delivery Technologies

Snapshot of the Competitive Landscape for Insulin Delivery

Recent and Upcoming Insulin Delivery Innovations

Key Takeaways and Outlook

Funding, Partnerships & Acquisitions

Funding Analysis

Key Partnerships and Acquisitions

Diabetes Care - Outlook

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll34ou

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.